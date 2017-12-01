2 National Records Broken in First 3 Events at Italian Nationals

2017 Italian National Championships

December 1-2, 2017]

25m (SCM)

Riccione, Italy

2 National Records were broken in the first 3 prelims events of the 2017 Italian Open Short Course Championships in Riccione on Friday.

The first record came in the men’s 200 fly, where 26-year old Matteo Rivolta swam a 1:53.06. That took out the 1:53.72 done by Niccolo’ Beni in 2009 in this same pool. For Rivolta, who is a better short course than long course swimmer, that’s a 3-second time drop. Rivolta now holds the short course records in all 3 butterfly events.

The next record came from a newer face – 22-year old Margherita Panziera. The 22-year old from GS Fiamme Oro Roma/Circolo Canottieri Aniene swam a 2:03.15 in the 200 back, which broke the record of the legendary Federica Pellegrini, who swam 2:03.75 in 2013 – after her first renaissance of swimming as a backstroker. Pellegrini didn’t swim the race on Friday, leaving Panziera to win by more than 4 seconds.

Her previous best in this event was just a 2:05.60 from the 2015 European Championships. She’s been a 2:09.43 in long course – which put her 7th in the final at this summer’s World Championships.