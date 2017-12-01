Melanie Margalis: “I’m Really Excited for the Next Couple Years”

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 200 IM FINALS

American Record: 1:51.65, Ella Eastin, 2016

U.S. Open Record: 1:51.65, Ella Eastin, 2016

Meet Record: 1:53.16, Melanie Margalis , 2016

Pool Record: 1:53.47, Katinka Hosszu, 2010

U.S. Olympian Melanie Margalis blew away the field, taking down her own former Meet Record and Katinka Hosszu’s Pool Record in the process. Margalis led from start to finish in 1:52.63, clipping her lifetimes best by a hundredth. That was her first best time in the yards version of the event since the 2014 NCAA championships.

Gator Swim Club’s junior standout Isabel Ivey had a big swim behind her. Ivey knocked over a second off her former best time of 1:57.04 to pick up the silver in a blistering 1:55.77. Fellow junior star Emma Muzzy of the Gators of Virginia also threw down a best time with her 1:57.45 for 4th.

Muzzy just missed the podium, as Louisville’s Mariia Astashkina secured the bronze in 1:57.06. That puts her half a second under the 2017 NCAA invite time (1:57.66). Teammate Rachael Bradford-Feldman also snuck under the 2017 invite mark with a 1:57.63 for 5th place.