Marco Orsi Finishes the Day in Riccione With Another National Record

2017 Italian National SC Open Championships

December 1-2, 2017]

25m (SCM)

Riccione, Italy

Live Results

While he didn’t swim his specialty the 100 free, Italian veteran Marco Orsi did make a big splash on Friday afternoon in the 2nd session of the 2017 Italian SC National Championships. Orsi broke his own Italian Record in the 100 IM, swimming a 52.12. The old record was a 52.15 done in 2015.

Orsi, who is now 27-years old, dominated the back-half of the race, splitting 28.39 to pull away from runner-up Simone Geni (53.00).

Comparative Splits, old record vs. new record:

Orsi, 2015: 23.65/28.50 = 52.15

Orsi, 2017: 23.73/28.39 = 51.12

That time for Orsi is the 5th-best in the world so far this season and 2nd only to Russian Vlad Morozov among European competitors. The 2017 European Short Course Championships begin on December 13th in Copenhagen, Denmark.