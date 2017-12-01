Nathan Adrian: “We Got Into it Pretty Quick This Fall” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 50 FREE FINALS

  1. GOLD: Nathan Adrian, Cal, 18.77
  2. SILVER: Michael Andrew, RPC, 19.17
  3. BRONZE: Andrej Barna, Louisville, 19.44

Olympic champ Nathan Adrian topped the field with an 18.77, shaving 4 hundredths off his former Meet Record and matching Caeleb Dressel’s Pool Record. Behind him, fellow U.S. National teamer Michael Andrew picked up a new best time with his 19.17 for the silver. Louisville’s Andrej Barna rounded out the medals in 19.44. Barna’s time puts him just a hundredth shy of the 2017 NCAA invite time and clipped his former best by a few hundredths.

