Letitia Sim Wins Three Events Again as Michigan Bests Wisconsin and Pitt in Double Dual

MICHIGAN vs WISCONSIN vs PITT (DOUBLE DUAL)

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, MI

SCY (25 yards)

Results

TEAM SCORES

MEN

Michigan def. Wisconsin 164-134

Michigan def. Pitt 194-106

Wisconsin def. Pitt 155-145

WOMEN

Michigan def. Wisconsin 174-126

Michigan def. Pitt 222-78

Wisconsin def. Pitt 205-95

Michigan hosted Wisconsin and Pitt for a men’s and women’s double dual meet on Saturday. The hosting Wolverines swept the meet, downing Wisconsin and Pitt in both the men’s and women’s meets. Wisconsin made it a split meet, coming out on top of Pitt in both the men’s and women’s meets.

Just as she was the previous weekend against Ohio State, Michigan’s Letitia Sim was spectacular, winning three individual events. Sim first won the women’s 100 breast in 1:00.97, clearing the rest of the field by nearly two full seconds. She then went on to win the women’s 200 breast by an even wider margin, clocking a 2:12.87. Sim established a huge lead on the first 100 of the race, splitting 1:03.56, and was able to expand it a little further through the back half of the race. In the 200 IM, Sim posted a 1:59.62, pulling ahead and away from Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon on the back half of the race.

Bacon won the women’s 200 back earlier in the meet, swimming a 1:57.97. It was a 1-2 punch for the Badgers, with Mackenzie McConagha coming in second with a 1:59.30. Bacon didn’t swim the women’s 100 back, but McConagha did, winning the event with a 54.33.

Michigan’s Wyatt Davis had came away with a pair of victories. Davis was dominant in the men’s 100 back, swimming a 47.43. He was out fast, splitting 22.56 on the first 50, but faded just a touch on the second 50, coming home in 24.87. Davis then won the men’s 100 fly, where he touched in 47.80.

Lindsay Flynn was another double event winner for Michigan. Flynn won the women’s 50 free decisively, clocking a 22.52. She then took the women’s 100 free in 49.64, touching first by nearly a second.

Paige McKenna was huge for Wisconsin, sweeping the women’s distance events. In the 1000 free, McKenna won convincingly, swimming a 9:54.60. McKenna then posted a 4:51.29 to win the women’s 500 free.

Jake Newmark was a triple event winner for the Badgers. Newmark swam a 1:35.69 to win the men’s 200 free, establishing an early lead and building on it through the back half. He also won the men’s 100 free, clocking a 43.63, which was the only sub-44 in the field. Newmark then took the men’s 500 free as well, pulling away from the field on the back half of the race to post a 4:26.59.

Mallory Jump (Wisconsin) swept the women’s fly events. In the 200 fly, Jump touched in 2:00.77, beating out teammate Mikayla Seigal by 0.22 seconds. Jump also won the women’s 100 fly in 54.19.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS

DIVING WINNERS