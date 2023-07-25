Ledecky On Tying Phelps Record: “I Just Never Imagined I Would Be In This Position”

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Katie Ledecky is firmly entrenched in swimming’s history books, but she added a few more accolades to her resume on Tuesday.

Ledecky powered her way to a fifth world title in the women’s 1500 freestyle, producing the third-fastest time ever (15:26.27) while tying Michael Phelps for the most individual gold medals won at the World Aquatics Championships.

Reflecting on claiming her 15th individual world title to match Phelps, along with how she’s remained consistent at the biggest meets under massive expectation, Ledecky said she just focuses on doing the work, finding ways to improve, and enjoying herself.

“I don’t really think about the pressure,” she said. “I think the biggest pressure is the pressure I put on myself. But really, I have, as I said, a great family around me. Great coaches, great teammates, both my teammates at Florida, but also all my teammates over the years that continue to support me, my teammates here on Team USA, we keep it fun, we keep it light. We don’t think about the pressure too much.

“And yeah, I think every year I just try to get a little bit better. And some years you see the results, some years you don’t, but I see the results in practice. I don’t think a year has gone by where I haven’t felt like I’ve improved even if it’s in some small way. So I try to always take the positives away from races.”

The 26-year-old said she often thinks back to when she first got into the sport to remind herself that her number one goal is enjoyment.

“I always look for areas to improve, but I just always try to remember that six-year-old that started swimming for the fun of it and never imagined I would make it to the stage or, you know, be swimming at the international level for this long.

“So really after London (2012), my approach was, you know, I want to get back to that level.

“I want to continue to come to these meets, but I never dreamed of winning one Olympic gold. So after I did that, it was like, OK, the rest is icing on the cake, cherry on top, whatever you want to call it. And I’m just trying to build a really big cake.”

🥇x1️⃣5️⃣ 🇺🇸 Katie Ledecky is the first person to win five world titles in two different events & reaches Michael Phelps for the most individual world championships gold medals😱 pic.twitter.com/ee9MH6uwzC — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) July 25, 2023

Speaking specifically on matching Phelps, Ledecky once again reiterated how she’s exceeded her own expectations.

“It really was only on my radar because a couple of people, media or whoever, mentioned it. It’s an honor,” she said.

“Obviously, I’ve known Michael for many years now. I looked up to him as a little kid. We’re both from Maryland. So again, just never really imagined I would be in this position.

“It’s always an honor to win a medal for Team USA, especially gold, and I’m just gonna keep going and continue to do my very best each time I race.”

Ledecky was also thrilled with the time. After having not broken the 15:30 mark for more than three years, she’s now done it in back-to-back meets, following up her 15:29.64 showing at U.S. Nationals with the 15:26.27 tonight.

“I was 15:20 five years ago, but that was still a great performance for me. I think just the last couple of years I’ve just tried to be really locked in on my stroke and my rhythm and the work that I’m putting in, I’m putting in a lot of work for that 800 and mile, and I think I’m just growing more and more confidence every time I race those events and getting under 15: 30 a couple of weeks ago at nationals was a huge step for me.

“I hadn’t been under 15:30 since before the pandemic. And so to do that there and then to chop off another three seconds from nationals a couple of weeks ago was really great.”

Ledecky will be on the hunt for more history later in the meet, as she can become the first swimmer to win the same event six straight times at the World Championships in the 800 free. If she does, she will overtake Phelps for number one all-time in individual golds.