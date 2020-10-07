Leah Hayes Jumps Katie Hoff, Missy Franklin in All-Time 13-14 200 IM Rankings

Fox Valley Riptides Time Trial #4
- October 4, 2020
- Vaughan Center, Aurora, Illinois
- Short Course Yards (25 yard) pool
- Results on Meet Mobile: “Riptides Time Trial #4”
The Fox Valley Riptides held their 4th post-corona intrasquad event last weekend, and star swimmer Leah Hayes rocked another new lifetime best in the 200 IM.
The 14-year old swam a 1:57.45 that took four-tenths of a second off the 1:57.88 swim that she did at the end of August.
Hayes is now the 4th-fastest 13-14 ever in the event, with her latest swim jumping her past a pair of legendary names: Katie Hoff (1:57.76) and Missy Franklin (1:57.70).
All Time Rankings, Girls 13-14 200 yard IM
- Alex Walsh – 1:56.20 (2015)
- Regan Smith – 1:56.69 (2016)
- Charlotte Hook – 1:57.22 (2018)
- Leah Hayes – 1:57.45 (2020)
- Missy Franklin – 1:57.70 (2010)
- Katie Hoff – 1:57.76 (2004)
- Brooke Zettel – 1:58.31 (2018)
- Justina Kozan – 1:58.57 (2018)
- Arabella Sims – 1:58.60 (2019)
- Lucy Bell – 1:58.66 (2019)
Hayes also swam to a new lifetime best of 55.85 in the 100 backstroke, shaving .05 seconds off her previous fastest swim in that event.
Other Notable Results
- 12-year old Ethan Schrader dropped big chunks of time in the 100 free (52.86), 200 back (2:09.54), and 1000 free (11:03.40). His previous best times were 55.85, 2:13.93, and 12:58.71, respectively.
- 14-year old Noah Aguado swam best times in 2 of the 3 events he swam. That includes a 49.01 in the 100 free, which dropped a quarter-of-a-second from his seed, and a 1:06.54 in the 100 breast, which dropped 1.3 seconds from his previous best. He also swam 53.82 in the 100 fly.
- Uncommitted high school senior Nathaniel Tunggal swam new lifetime bests in both the 100 fly (50.96) and 200 fly (1:54.78). He also swam 1:54.26 in the 200 free, which missed his best time by a few hundredths.
So she swam a 1:47.45. So she just took 3 seconds off the American record? (just joking I know it was a typo)