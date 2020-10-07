Leah Hayes Jumps Katie Hoff, Missy Franklin in All-Time 13-14 200 IM Rankings

Fox Valley Riptides Time Trial #4

October 4, 2020

Vaughan Center, Aurora, Illinois

Short Course Yards (25 yard) pool

Results on Meet Mobile: “Riptides Time Trial #4”

The Fox Valley Riptides held their 4th post-corona intrasquad event last weekend, and star swimmer Leah Hayes rocked another new lifetime best in the 200 IM.

The 14-year old swam a 1:57.45 that took four-tenths of a second off the 1:57.88 swim that she did at the end of August.

Hayes is now the 4th-fastest 13-14 ever in the event, with her latest swim jumping her past a pair of legendary names: Katie Hoff (1:57.76) and Missy Franklin (1:57.70).

All Time Rankings, Girls 13-14 200 yard IM

Alex Walsh – 1:56.20 (2015) Regan Smith – 1:56.69 (2016) Charlotte Hook – 1:57.22 (2018) Leah Hayes – 1:57.45 (2020) Missy Franklin – 1:57.70 (2010) Katie Hoff – 1:57.76 (2004) Brooke Zettel – 1:58.31 (2018) Justina Kozan – 1:58.57 (2018) Arabella Sims – 1:58.60 (2019) Lucy Bell – 1:58.66 (2019)

Hayes also swam to a new lifetime best of 55.85 in the 100 backstroke, shaving .05 seconds off her previous fastest swim in that event.

Other Notable Results