Leah Hayes Jumps Katie Hoff, Missy Franklin in All-Time 13-14 200 IM Rankings

Fox Valley Riptides Time Trial #4

  • October 4, 2020
  • Vaughan Center, Aurora, Illinois
  • Short Course Yards (25 yard) pool
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “Riptides Time Trial #4”

The Fox Valley Riptides held their 4th post-corona intrasquad event last weekend, and star swimmer Leah Hayes rocked another new lifetime best in the 200 IM.

The 14-year old swam a 1:57.45 that took four-tenths of a second off the 1:57.88 swim that she did at the end of August.

Hayes is now the 4th-fastest 13-14 ever in the event, with her latest swim jumping her past a pair of legendary names: Katie Hoff (1:57.76) and Missy Franklin (1:57.70).

All Time Rankings, Girls 13-14 200 yard IM

  1. Alex Walsh – 1:56.20 (2015)
  2. Regan Smith – 1:56.69 (2016)
  3. Charlotte Hook – 1:57.22 (2018)
  4. Leah Hayes – 1:57.45 (2020)
  5. Missy Franklin – 1:57.70 (2010)
  6. Katie Hoff – 1:57.76 (2004)
  7. Brooke Zettel – 1:58.31 (2018)
  8. Justina Kozan – 1:58.57 (2018)
  9. Arabella Sims – 1:58.60 (2019)
  10. Lucy Bell – 1:58.66 (2019)

Hayes also swam to a new lifetime best of 55.85 in the 100 backstroke, shaving .05 seconds off her previous fastest swim in that event.

Other Notable Results

  • 12-year old Ethan Schrader dropped big chunks of time in the 100 free (52.86), 200 back (2:09.54), and 1000 free (11:03.40). His previous best times were 55.85, 2:13.93, and 12:58.71, respectively.
  • 14-year old Noah Aguado swam best times in 2 of the 3 events he swam. That includes a 49.01 in the 100 free, which dropped a quarter-of-a-second from his seed, and a 1:06.54 in the 100 breast, which dropped 1.3 seconds from his previous best. He also swam 53.82 in the 100 fly.
  • Uncommitted high school senior Nathaniel Tunggal swam new lifetime bests in both the 100 fly (50.96) and 200 fly (1:54.78). He also swam 1:54.26 in the 200 free, which missed his best time by a few hundredths.

swimfan210_
43 minutes ago

So she swam a 1:47.45. So she just took 3 seconds off the American record? (just joking I know it was a typo)

