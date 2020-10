L’Olimpionica Danese Mie Nielsen Si Ritira A 24 Anni

View this post on Instagram

From today I’m officially retried from swimming. First I want to say a huge thank you to all the people who has been there for me, my coaches, teammates, sponsors, friends and mostly my family ❤️ I’m so thankful for every new friend I have made and memories swimming has giving me. Now an whole another life await me and I can’t wait to starts this new chapter 😊 Good luck to everyone who is still training for the Olympic 🔥 📸 @eventmedia.dk