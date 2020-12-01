Landon D’Ariano Hits 2 Junior Nationals Cuts at GAAC November Meet

GAAC November Meet

November 20-22, 2020

Germantown Academy, Fort Washington, PA

Course: SCY

Results on Meet Mobile: “GAAC A/BB/C November 2020”

The Germantown Academy Aquatic Club swimmers shined this past weekend in the distance events during the GAAC November Meet, with several people coming away from the meet with best times.

15-year-old Landon D’Ariano took on a grueling event scheduled consisting of the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 freestyle, 200 butterfly, and 1650 freestyle, yet still managed to drop time every time he entered the water.

In his first event, the 500 freestyle, D’Ariano cut over 8 seconds off of his best time en route to a second place finish in the event. His time of 4:35.53 currently ranks 9th in the country among 15-year-olds this season and marks his first time under the Futures cut in the event.

D’Ariano returned to the pool for the 200 IM, where he posted another lifetime best, finishing in a time of 1:52.31. Cutting over 5 seconds off of his best time, D’Ariano also solidified his ranking as the 5th-fastest 15-year-old in the country for the event.

D’Ariano backed up his 200 IM time by dropping even more time in the 400 IM. Swimming a time of 3:56.44, D’Ariano cut 11 seconds off of his best time, earning his first Junior Nationals cut in the process. His performance is currently ranked as the second-fastest time in the 400 IM by a 15-year-old this season in the country, trailing just behind Cooper Lucas’ 3:54.95.

Shortly after swimming the 400 IM, D’Ariano jumped back into the pool to swim the 200 freestyle, where he finished 4th in a time of 1:44.96, dropping over 2 seconds off of his best. Later, he also swam the 200 butterfly, roaring home to a time of 1:52.90, cutting 8 seconds and obliterating the 2:00-barrier for the first time.

In his final swim of the meet, D’Ariano took on the longest race of the weekend, swimming the 1650 freestyle. Holding consistent splits between 57 and 58 seconds, D’Ariano demolished his best time by almost 20 seconds to finish in 15:45.72, picking up his second Junior Nationals cut of the weekend. His time also ranks 2nd in the nation among 15-year-olds currently, only falling a few seconds behind Keaton Jones’ 15:42.14.

Despite his extremely fast performance in the 1650, D’Ariano actually lost the event to his teammate Henry Morrissey, who is currently ranked at the top distance swimmer in the class of 2022. In the event, Morrissey put up a time of 15:16.79 to blow the field away. Although he was about 12 seconds off of his best time, he currently ranks 1st in the country among 17-year-olds this season, while it is ranked 3rd in the 17-18 age-group.