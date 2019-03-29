Kyle Decoursey Scratches 100 Fly On Day 3 Prelims of 2019 Men’s NCAAs

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

There are no scratches out of the circle seeds on day 3 prelims of the 2019 Men’s NCAA Championships, but a couple of bigger names have scratched – some to focus on a different day 3 event or relay.

#26 Fynn Minuth of South Carolina has scratched the 200 free. He’s the highest seed to scratch out this morning. He also scratched this event last year, resting up for a 200 fly where he took 13th. He comes in as the 13-seed in the 200 fly this year as well. That race is tomorrow morning.

28th-seeded 400 IMer James Guest of Georgia is the other top 30 seed to scratch. He’s actually a lower seed in the 100 breast (38th), but did drop two tenths to finish 18th in that event last year at NCAAs.

Tennessee’s Kyle Decoursey is one of the more notable names to scratch. Decoursey is better-known as a 50/100 freestyler, but finished 18th in the 50 free at Thursday’s prelims. He’ll likely load up for this morning’s 200 medley relay and tomorrow’s 100 freestyle/400 free relay combo, scratching out of his tertiary individual event, the 100 fly.

Only one relay scratched out of today’s 200 medley: Kentucky, which was seeded 27th of 28 teams.

All scratches from Friday’s prelims session, including seeds:

400 IM:

#28 James Guest, Georgia

#35 Jack McIntyre, NC State

#37 True Sweetser, Stanford

#38 Daniel Roy, Stanford

#39 Maxim Polianski, Florida State

#42 Glen Brown, Kentucky

100 fly:

#38 Kyle Decoursey , Tennessee

, Tennessee #44 Raphael Marcoux, Harvard

#47 MJ Mao, Wisconsin

#48 Mitchell Whyte, Louisville

#49 Nikolaos Sofianidis, Louisville

#58 Caleb Hicks, Missouri

200 free:

#26 Fynn Minuth, South Carolina

#31 Brennan Novak, Harvard

#32 James Murphy, Stanford

#35 Andrej Barna, Louisville

#38 Zach Yeadon, Notre Dame

#45 Karl Luht, LSU

#47 Cameron Tysoe, Wisconsin

100 breast:

none

100 back:

#30 Henrique Painhais, Ohio State

#42 Mike Thibert, Texas A&M

200 medley relay: