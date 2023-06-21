Kristen Skroski Named Assistant Coach At Denison

Courtesy: Denison Athletics

GRANVILLE, Ohio (June 19, 2023) – Denison University Head Swimming Coach Gregg Parini has announced the hiring of Kristen Skroski as an assistant coach for the 2023-24 season.

Skroski has previous swim coaching experience at the Cypress Fairbanks Aquatic Club (Fleet Swimming; Cypress, Texas; 2017-2023) and Amity Regional Aquatic Club (Orange, Conn.; 2008-2017). She was a four-year NCAA Division I varsity athlete at Bucknell University (Lewisburg, Pa.), where she was a three-time All-Patriot League swimmer and was a two-time Academic All-Patriot League selection. In 2008, she was voted as the team’s MVP and was a Frazier-Grunow award recipient for her dedication and leadership in swimming. Skroski earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Behavior from Bucknell University in 2008.

“We’re fortunate and excited to add Kristen to our coaching staff,” said Coach Parini. “She brings a wealth of coaching experience and expertise to the Denison program. I look forward to watching our student-athletes benefit from her high-energy coaching.”

Skroski replaces Denison’s Associate Head Swimming Coach Kim Lloyd , who after nine seasons in Granville, has announced that she is stepping down from her position at Denison to attend law school at the University of Akron. Lloyd was promoted to Associate Head Coach at Denison following the 2019-20 campaign and helped the men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs combine for 10 North Coast Athletic Conference championships and four NCAA Division III national championships. The Denison men’s swimming & diving program won consecutive national titles in 2018 and 2019 while most recently, the women’s team won its second national championship in program history in 2023.

“I’m very excited to be joining such an established and successful coaching staff at Denison University and stepping into the college arena with such an intelligent and talented team of student-athletes,” said Skroski. “I can’t wait to add my creativity and passion to the mix and see what levels we can reach. Go Big Red.”