Krayzelburg Squad Wins TYR PSS – Austin

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

This morning’s 1500 session had only one session that counted toward the SwimSquad totals, Zane Grothe‘s 1500 for Kaitlin Sandeno’s team. However, Grothe’s third-place finish in that event wasn’t enough to make a difference in the standings, and Lenny Krayzelburg‘s team won the point-total competition by nearly 20 points.

Krayzelburg’s strategy was sprint-heavy, a move that is particularly notable (if not risky, given his team’s sprint prowess) because it meant that his swimmers not only had to do well in their events, but that they also had to be strong in the unconventional shootout format.

You can see the final standings below.