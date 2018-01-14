2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN
- Thursday, January 11 – Sunday, January 14, 2018
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center
- Austin, TX
- Prelims 9 AM (Th-Sat) / Finals 6 PM (Th), 5:40 (Fri-Sat) / Timed Finals 8 AM (Sun) – U.S. Central Time
This morning’s 1500 session had only one session that counted toward the SwimSquad totals, Zane Grothe‘s 1500 for Kaitlin Sandeno’s team. However, Grothe’s third-place finish in that event wasn’t enough to make a difference in the standings, and Lenny Krayzelburg‘s team won the point-total competition by nearly 20 points.
Krayzelburg’s strategy was sprint-heavy, a move that is particularly notable (if not risky, given his team’s sprint prowess) because it meant that his swimmers not only had to do well in their events, but that they also had to be strong in the unconventional shootout format.
You can see the final standings below.
|Final Points
|KrayzelburgSquad
|107
|CoughlinSquad
|88
|SandenoSquad
|76
|LezakSquad
|67
|KrayzelburgSquad
|107
|Starter
|Events
|Points
|Free
|Ryan Held
|50/100
|15
|Back
|Olivia Smoliga
|50/100
|15
|Breast
|Nic Fink
|50/100
|17
|Fly
|Amanda Kendall
|50/100
|20
|IM
|Chase Kalisz
|200/400
|20
|Flex
|Matt Grevers
|50BK/100BK
|20
|CoughlinSquad
|88
|Starter
|Points
|Free
|Hannah Moore
|400/800
|15
|Back
|Ryan Murphy
|100/200
|18
|Breast
|Molly Hannis
|50/100
|17
|Fly
|Hali Flickinger
|100/200
|7
|IM
|Madisyn Cox
|200/400
|15
|Flex
|Melanie Margalis
|200FR/200IM
|16
|SandenoSquad
|76
|Starter
|Points
|Free
|Zane Grothe
|800/1500
|17
|Back
|Jacob Pebley
|100/200
|13
|Breast
|Katie Meili
|50/100
|18
|Fly
|Jack Conger
|100/200
|17
|IM
|Emily Escobedo
|200
|0
|Flex
|Michael Andrew
|50FR/100BR
|11
|LezakSquad
|67
|Starter
|Points
|Free
|Nathan Adrian
|50/100
|20
|Back
|Regan Smith
|100/200
|18
|Breast
|Josh Prenot
|100/200
|13
|Fly
|Tim Phillips
|50/100
|1
|IM
|Lisa Bratton
|200
|0
|Flex
|Justin Ress
|50BK/100BK
|15
1 Comment on "Krayzelburg Squad Wins TYR PSS – Austin"
Is this format of group swimming supposed to be ‘entertainment’ or a precursor to an additional format of recognized swimming. Certainly, if there is prize money attached to it, it really doesn’t matter. But, personally, I found it all a bit tedious.