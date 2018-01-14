Krayzelburg Squad Wins TYR PSS – Austin

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

This morning’s 1500 session had only one session that counted toward the SwimSquad totals, Zane Grothes 1500 for Kaitlin Sandeno’s team. However, Grothe’s third-place finish in that event wasn’t enough to make a difference in the standings, and Lenny Krayzelburg‘s team won the point-total competition by nearly 20 points.

Krayzelburg’s strategy was sprint-heavy, a move that is particularly notable (if not risky, given his team’s sprint prowess) because it meant that his swimmers not only had to do well in their events, but that they also had to be strong in the unconventional shootout format.

You can see the final standings below.

KrayzelburgSquad   107
Starter Events Points
Free Ryan Held 50/100 15
Back Olivia Smoliga 50/100 15
Breast Nic Fink 50/100 17
Fly Amanda Kendall 50/100 20
IM Chase Kalisz 200/400 20
Flex Matt Grevers 50BK/100BK 20
CoughlinSquad   88
Starter Points
Free Hannah Moore 400/800 15
Back Ryan Murphy 100/200 18
Breast Molly Hannis 50/100 17
Fly Hali Flickinger 100/200 7
IM Madisyn Cox 200/400 15
Flex Melanie Margalis 200FR/200IM 16
SandenoSquad   76
Starter Points
Free Zane Grothe 800/1500 17
Back Jacob Pebley 100/200 13
Breast Katie Meili 50/100 18
Fly Jack Conger 100/200 17
IM Emily Escobedo 200 0
Flex Michael Andrew 50FR/100BR 11
LezakSquad   67
Starter Points
Free Nathan Adrian 50/100 20
Back Regan Smith 100/200 18
Breast Josh Prenot 100/200 13
Fly Tim Phillips 50/100 1
IM Lisa Bratton 200 0
Flex Justin Ress 50BK/100BK 15

1 Comment on "Krayzelburg Squad Wins TYR PSS – Austin"

MIKE IN DALLAS

Is this format of group swimming supposed to be ‘entertainment’ or a precursor to an additional format of recognized swimming. Certainly, if there is prize money attached to it, it really doesn’t matter. But, personally, I found it all a bit tedious.

32 minutes 27 seconds ago

