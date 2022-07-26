Kelly Pash Scratches 100 Free Final to Focus on 200 Fly at U.S. Nationals

2022 US Summer Nationals

Texas’ Kelly Pash was the 9th seed going into the 100 free final at the 2022 U.S. Nationals, but she scratched to focus on the 200 fly final where she is ranked 4th.

In prelims, she had little rest between her 100 free/200 fly double, the first and third events of the session, but she still came within .4 of her best 100 free time from earlier this month. Pash was about half a second off her fastest 200 fly time which earned her 5th place at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II last summer.

In the men’s 200 fly, #16 Jake Foster of the Mason Manta Rays scratched the final after tying his lifetime best time from 2019 Summer Nationals in prelims. His next swim will be the 200 breast on Wednesday where he is ranked 4th. Caspar Corbeau might also be resting up for the 200 breast where he is the #3 seed. He had a solid 100 free swim this morning, taking .24 off his lifetime best time to place 22nd, but he scratched the final.

In the women’s 200 fly, #24 Kayla Hardy of Australia scratched. Her next race will be the 400 IM on Thursday where she is seeded 5th.

For the distance events tonight, men’s 1500 free top seed Eli Shoyat has decided to swim in prelims. In the women’s 100 free, first alternate Cavan Gormsen scratched the 100 free to focus on the 800 free final tonight. As we reported earlier, #3 seed Maddy Gough scratched the women’s 800 free and #2 seed Bobby Finke dropped the 1500 free.

Full List of Scratches

Women’s 200 fly

#24 Kayla Hardy

Men’s 200 fly

Women’s 100 free

Men’s 100 free

Women’s 800 free

Men’s 1500 free