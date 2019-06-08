Katie McLaughlin Hits 57.7 100 Fly At Day 2 Finals In Santa Clara

2019 SANTA CLARA SWIM CLUB INTERNATIONAL MEET
- June 6-9, 2019
- George F. Haines International Aquatic Center
- Santa Clara, CA
After putting together an impressive preliminary swim in the women’s 100 fly this morning, Cal’s Katie McLaughlin was even faster tonight to win the event going away at day 2 finals of the Santa Clara International meet.
McLaughlin put up a time of 57.77, the second-fastest performance of her career, to establish a new season-best and move her into 13th in the world for 2019 (her morning swim was 57.96). Her PB was done last summer in Irvine in 57.51.
16-year-old Genevieve Sasseville from Swim Ontario claimed second in a time of 1:00.52, her second best time of the day after going 1:00.64 in the heats (she came in with a PB of 1:00.66), and McLaughlin’s Cal teammate Cassidy Bayer was third in 1:01.28.
The 21-year-old McLaughlin also had a near-lifetime best swim in the 100 free, where she finished in the runner-up position to teammate Abbey Weitzeil. Weitzeil won in 54.05, a new season-best, and McLaughlin was a tenth back in 54.15, just off her best of 54.14 from last summer’s Pan Pacs.
Simone Manuel was the top seed out of the prelims in 53.30, a time which was a new season-best and put her seventh in the world, but she scratched out of the final. The same went for Katie Drabot, who had put up the #2 time in the 100 fly this morning in 59.82.
One of the Alto Swim Club athletes who did stick around for finals was Abrahm DeVine, who had an impressive double in the men’s 100 free and 100 fly.
DeVine first won the 100 free in 50.94, just off his prelim best of 50.63, and followed up by taking the 100 fly in a new lifetime best of 53.25.
OTHER WINNERS
- Madison Broad of Swim Ontario made up over a second on Erin Voss on the final 50 of the women’s 200 back, closing in 32.12 to pull out the win in a time of 2:11.44 to Voss’ 2:11.66. Broad swam a best of 2:09.45 at the Canadian World Trials in April.
- Colby Mefford had the fastest swim of his career outside of the 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals to win the men’s 200 back in 2:06.34, with Cal’s Ethan Young the runner-up in 2:07.34.
- It was a 1-2 for the Canadians in the women’s 400 IM, as the Swim Ontario duo of Tessa Cieplucha (4:45.44) and Mabel Zavaros (4:47.12) both had strong performances. Zavaros held a sizeable lead after the backstroke, but both Summer Smith and Cieplucha moved past her on the breaststroke before Cieplucha pulled ahead of Smith on the free. Zavaros rallied with a 31.07 last 50 to edge out the 16-year-old Smith (4:47.75).
- Christopher Jhong of Cal won the men’s 400 IM in 4:30.72.
- Cal’s Katherine Kustritz cracked 32 seconds for the first time to win the women’s 50 breast, clocking 31.97 after going a best of 32.09 in the morning. Nina Kucheran of Swim Ontario took second in 32.42.
- In the men’s 50 breast, Brandon Fischer (28.42) edged out Eli Wall (28.49) for the victory.
Anyone know why Simone, Katie, and Brooke didn’t swim tonight?
Congratulations Katie! Your persistence and hard work is showing!
Max white with a nice breakthrough meet!
a real stud