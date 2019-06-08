Katie McLaughlin Hits 57.7 100 Fly At Day 2 Finals In Santa Clara

2019 SANTA CLARA SWIM CLUB INTERNATIONAL MEET

After putting together an impressive preliminary swim in the women’s 100 fly this morning, Cal’s Katie McLaughlin was even faster tonight to win the event going away at day 2 finals of the Santa Clara International meet.

McLaughlin put up a time of 57.77, the second-fastest performance of her career, to establish a new season-best and move her into 13th in the world for 2019 (her morning swim was 57.96). Her PB was done last summer in Irvine in 57.51.

16-year-old Genevieve Sasseville from Swim Ontario claimed second in a time of 1:00.52, her second best time of the day after going 1:00.64 in the heats (she came in with a PB of 1:00.66), and McLaughlin’s Cal teammate Cassidy Bayer was third in 1:01.28.

The 21-year-old McLaughlin also had a near-lifetime best swim in the 100 free, where she finished in the runner-up position to teammate Abbey Weitzeil. Weitzeil won in 54.05, a new season-best, and McLaughlin was a tenth back in 54.15, just off her best of 54.14 from last summer’s Pan Pacs.

Simone Manuel was the top seed out of the prelims in 53.30, a time which was a new season-best and put her seventh in the world, but she scratched out of the final. The same went for Katie Drabot, who had put up the #2 time in the 100 fly this morning in 59.82.

One of the Alto Swim Club athletes who did stick around for finals was Abrahm DeVine, who had an impressive double in the men’s 100 free and 100 fly.

DeVine first won the 100 free in 50.94, just off his prelim best of 50.63, and followed up by taking the 100 fly in a new lifetime best of 53.25.

OTHER WINNERS