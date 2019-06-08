12 Yr-Old Carter Lancaster Now 7-for-7 Wins on Day 2 Ohio Valley Championships

91st Annual Ohio Valley Championships

June 6-8, 2019

Louisville, KY

Meet Site

Live Results

12-year-old Carter Lancaster of Carmel Swim Club extended his winning steak to 7 during the second day of the Ohio Valley Championships. Lancaster went on to win the boys 11-12 200 free (2:08.47), 100 fly (1:04.30), and 100 breast (1:16.81). His 200 free time puts him as the 6th-fastest swimmers in the boys 11-12 age group in the nation this year.

Three more 12&U swimmers dominated their respective age groups with multiple wins.

Eloise Mercer : 10&U 200 free (2:40.56), 10&U 100 fly (1:29.00), 10&U 100 breast (1:37.46)

: 10&U 200 free (2:40.56), 10&U 100 fly (1:29.00), 10&U 100 breast (1:37.46) Max Serafin-Odle : 10&U 200 free (2:30.61), 10&U 100 fly (1:19.01)

: 10&U 200 free (2:30.61), 10&U 100 fly (1:19.01) Lexie Ward: 11-12 200 free (2:16.74), 11-12 100 fly (1:09.94), 11-12 100 breast (1:12.64)

Just like his 12-year-old brother, 14-year-old Kayden Lancaster also ranked 6th in the nation with his monster lifetime best of 4:12.39 to win the 400 free. Lancaster entered as a 4:17.19, dropping down to a 4:13.74 in prelims and chopped another second to his final winning time.

More Day 2 Highlights: