12 Yr-Old Carter Lancaster Now 7-for-7 Wins on Day 2 Ohio Valley Championships

91st Annual Ohio Valley Championships
- June 6-8, 2019
- Louisville, KY
12-year-old Carter Lancaster of Carmel Swim Club extended his winning steak to 7 during the second day of the Ohio Valley Championships. Lancaster went on to win the boys 11-12 200 free (2:08.47), 100 fly (1:04.30), and 100 breast (1:16.81). His 200 free time puts him as the 6th-fastest swimmers in the boys 11-12 age group in the nation this year.
Three more 12&U swimmers dominated their respective age groups with multiple wins.
- Eloise Mercer: 10&U 200 free (2:40.56), 10&U 100 fly (1:29.00), 10&U 100 breast (1:37.46)
- Max Serafin-Odle: 10&U 200 free (2:30.61), 10&U 100 fly (1:19.01)
- Lexie Ward: 11-12 200 free (2:16.74), 11-12 100 fly (1:09.94), 11-12 100 breast (1:12.64)
Just like his 12-year-old brother, 14-year-old Kayden Lancaster also ranked 6th in the nation with his monster lifetime best of 4:12.39 to win the 400 free. Lancaster entered as a 4:17.19, dropping down to a 4:13.74 in prelims and chopped another second to his final winning time.
More Day 2 Highlights:
- After winning the men’s senior 200 free, Kentucky’s Hank Siefert earned his second victory of the meet his top 400 free time of 4:00.41, winning by a 7-second margin.
- In a tight women’s senior 400 free, Kentucky’s Geena Freriks and Ohio State’s Molly Kowal were neck-and-neck during the 4-minute race. Yet Freriks had the slight 0.19s edge over Kowal, winning with a 4:16.78.
- Toppling NCAA swimmers Freya Rayner of Ohio State (26.84) and Geena Freriks of Kentucky (26.99) in the women’s senior 50 free was 16-year-old Annabel Crush of Lakeside. Crush won with a time of 26.72, just 1/100 off her personal best dating from 2016 Southern Zones.
- Ohio State teammates Evan McFadden and Connor Isings swam even during the majority of the men’s open 200 breast final. However, McFadden had the upper-hand and won with a 2:24.90. Isings took second with a 2:25.48. McFadden has now swept the breaststroke events with the addition of his Friday night victory in the 100 breast.
- Kentucky’s Asia Seidt won the women’s open 100 back with a 1:02.89, ahead of Annabel Crush‘s 1:03.40 runner-up time. At the Bloomington PSS, Seidt swam an in-season best of 1:01.40. Crush’s season best of 1:01.99 from Mel Zajac is the 4th fastest time in the 15-16 age group nationally.
