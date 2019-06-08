14:37 SCM Miler Alexander Aslak Nørgaard Verbals to NC State for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

NC State has picked up a big distance commitment for the class of 2020 – Denmark’s Alexander Aslak Nørgaard. Nørgaard’s SCM best time of 14:37.90 in the 1500 converts to 14:32 for SCY, which would be the top mile time in the class of 2020 by roughly 19 seconds. His best time of 14:55.56 in the LCM 1500 currently sits at 10th in the world this year. Nørgaard is on Denmark’s roster for Worlds this Summer, and is training to represent his home country in Tokyo next Summer. Here is Norgaard’s statement about his commitment:

“I am pleased and honored to announce my verbal commitment to NC State University in 2020. It is with one eye crying as I will have to leave my family, friends and my great Club SIGMA with the best team led by our great coach Jonas Lundström and co-coach Flemming Poulsen. At the same time it is with the other eye smiling and shining of big expectations and joy. I am so grateful to NC State University for giving me this very special opportunity to train, compete, and study at such a great university. I have received videos etc. from experiences with the Wolfpack, and I am really looking forward to being a proud member of the Wolfpack. I am so thankful to Anton, Bobby, Braden, Mark and all of the NC State team to give me this opportunity, and for having had the patience to guide and advice me, a special thanks to Bobby for all his time spent on skype/phone with me. Thank you, everyone at SIGMA for supporting me, always letting me dream, giving me hope, and unconditional back-up. Currently, I will spend all my time on preparations for the WC, in South Korea and afterwards I will give full focus on the qualification for the Olympic Games in 2020 . THEN I will look forward to and be proud of this chance given me – be sure – I will do my best.”

Top Meters Times (SCY conversion):

200 free LCM – 1:52.93 (1:38.85)

200 free SCM – 1:49.47 (1:38.62)

400 free LCM – 3:52.78 (4:20.81 SCY 500)

400 free SCM – 3:47.51 (4:20.01 SCY 500)

800 free LCM – 7:57.50 (8:55.01 SCY 1000)

800 free SCM – 7:42.73 (8:48.83 SCY 1000)

1500 free LCM – 14:55.56 (14:37.99 SCY 1650)

1500 free SCM – 14:37.90 (14:32.99 SCY 1650)

He adds to a 2020 class that is already shaping up to be both strong and versatile. Nørgaard is set to join Conall Monahan, Nick Lawson, Luke Miller, Michael Moore, James Place, and Austin Winchester in 2020.

