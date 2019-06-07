Manuel/McLaughlin Headline Day 2 Prelims of SC International

2019 SANTA CLARA SWIM CLUB INTERNATIONAL MEET
- June 6-9, 2019
- George F. Haines International Aquatic Center
- Santa Clara, CA
- Meet Site
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Day two of the Santa Clara International is underway with the first prelims session completed. Leading the way are Stanford post-grad Simone Manuel and Cal post-grad Katie McLaughlin, both holding top seeds in their respective individual events.
In the women’s 100 fly, McLaughlin leads with a 57.96, just 0.45s off her season best from the Speedo Grand Challenge earlier in the month. Touching in second was Stanford counter-part Katie Drabot‘s 59.82.
Accompanying the NCAA swimmer-heavy top 8 are age-groupers 16-year-old Genevieve Sasseville (1:00.64) and 14-year-old Sydney Liu (1:01.77). For Liu, her new personal best time ranks her #5 in the nation this year and just outside of the top 50 all-time in the 13-14 age group.
Switching to the 100 free, Simone Manuel leads the field with a season best time of 53.30, beating her 2018 Winter Nationals time of 53.38. Right behind her is 100 fly top seed Katie McLaughlin, swimming in at 54.90, just missing her Speedo Grand Challenge time of 54.24.
Joining the duo in the 100 free A-final are Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil (54.91) and Stanford’s Katie Drabot (55.67) and Lucie Nordmann (56.35).
More Day 2 Prelims Highlights:
- 19-year-old Italian Johannes Calloni holds two top seeds in the 200 back (2:01.10) and 400 IM (4:30.98). Calloni’s top 200 back time is just 2 seconds off his personal best set at the Bloomington PSS.
- Stanford post-grad Abrahm DeVine also hit two top seeds and lifetime bests in the 100 free (50.63) and 100 fly (53.58). DeVine’s last swim in the 100 free was all the way back in 2015 while his last 100 fly was swum at the 2017 Santa Clara PSS>
- Stanford’s Erin Voss swam to the top of the women’s 200 back with a 2:11.78, just 2 seconds off her personal best from 2016 US Olympic Trials.
- Stanford’s Brooke Forde leads the women’s 400 IM with a 4:43.22. Right behind her are last night’s 800 free champ Tessa Cieplucha (4:46.83) and 16-year-old Summer Smith (4:50.30).
- Canadian Nina Kucheran (32.04) and Cal’s Katherine Kustritz (32.09) touched in just 5/100 apart from each other, foreseeing a great battle in finals tonight.
- 30-year-old Brandon Fischer of Livermore swam the top men’s 50 breast time of 28.75
Live results page is working swimmingly