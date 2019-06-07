Manuel/McLaughlin Headline Day 2 Prelims of SC International

2019 SANTA CLARA SWIM CLUB INTERNATIONAL MEET

Day two of the Santa Clara International is underway with the first prelims session completed. Leading the way are Stanford post-grad Simone Manuel and Cal post-grad Katie McLaughlin, both holding top seeds in their respective individual events.

In the women’s 100 fly, McLaughlin leads with a 57.96, just 0.45s off her season best from the Speedo Grand Challenge earlier in the month. Touching in second was Stanford counter-part Katie Drabot‘s 59.82.

Accompanying the NCAA swimmer-heavy top 8 are age-groupers 16-year-old Genevieve Sasseville (1:00.64) and 14-year-old Sydney Liu (1:01.77). For Liu, her new personal best time ranks her #5 in the nation this year and just outside of the top 50 all-time in the 13-14 age group.

Switching to the 100 free, Simone Manuel leads the field with a season best time of 53.30, beating her 2018 Winter Nationals time of 53.38. Right behind her is 100 fly top seed Katie McLaughlin, swimming in at 54.90, just missing her Speedo Grand Challenge time of 54.24.

Joining the duo in the 100 free A-final are Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil (54.91) and Stanford’s Katie Drabot (55.67) and Lucie Nordmann (56.35).

More Day 2 Prelims Highlights: