Kathleen Baker Comments on 100 Back WR (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK:

World Record: Kylie Masse, 58.10, 2017

American Record: Missy Franklin, 58.33, 2012

Championship Record: Kathleen Baker , 58.57, 2017

U.S. Open Record: Kathleen Baker, 58.57, 2017

Coming into this meet, the women’s 100 back looked like it would be one of the closest races of the meet, but it wasn’t. Kathleen Baker absolutely blew it out of the water, exceeding expectations with a World Record. She flipped in 27.90, closing for a 58.00. That clipped the former mark set by Canada’s Kylie Masse at last summer’s Worlds, and sets up an excellent race between Baker and Masse at Pan Pacs. The Americans now own all backstroke World Records in long course between Baker (100 back), Murphy (100 back), Peirsol (200 back), and Franklin (200 back).

Behind her, fellow Olympian Olivia Smoliga slightly outdid 16-year-old Regan Smith on the back half, 58.75 to 58.83. That clipped both of their bests and was a new World Junior Record for Smith. Both should now be on the Pan Pacs squad, since Smith already tied Baker in the 200 back to qualify. Smoliga remains the 3rd fastest American ever, while Smith moves up to #4, bumping Natalie Coughlin down a spot.

15-year-old Phoebe bacon was within 2 tenths of her best from prelims. Today she became the 2nd fastest 15-16 girl ever behind Smith and ahead of Missy Franklin with her 59.12 morning swim. We had a other junior break 1:00 tonight, with Katharine Berkoff going a lifetime best 59.77 to become the 6th fastest 17-18 year old American ever behind Baker and ahead of Smoliga.