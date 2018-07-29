Kathleen Baker Sets New World Record in 100 Back – 58.00

Cal’s Kathleen Baker took down the world record in the 100 back Saturday night in finals at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships.

Baker put up a 0.56 reaction time, then split 27.90/30.10 for her final time of 58.00. She best Kylie Masse‘s previous record of 58.10. In second was Olivia Smoliga in 58.75, and in third, Regan Smith with a new world junior record of 58.83. Smith moves ahead of Natalie Coughlin in the all-time American ranks.

Baker had been 59.27 in prelims, making her the No. 3 seed going into finals. Baker tied for first Thursday in the 200 back with Smith, going 2:06.43; she scratched the 50 yesterday presumably to rest for the 100, which paid off.

Splits Comparison: Baker WR vs. Masse WR

Baker’s record came entirely from her stellar first 50. While Baker took only a tenth off of Masse’s previous world record, her first split was over six tenths faster than Masse’s was, and Baker actually closed just over half a second slower.

1st 50 2nd 50 Final Time
Kathleen Baker, 2018 27.9 30.1 58
Kylie Masse, 2017 28.51 29.59 58.1

 

Fastest Performers Ever: Women’s 100 Back
1 Kathleen Baker 58.00
2 Kylie Masse 58.10
3 Gemma Spoffort 58.12
4 Anastasia Fesikova 58.18
5 Emily Seebohm 58.23
6 Missy Franklin 58.33
7 Katinka Hosszu 58.45
8 Aya Terakawa 58.70
9 Fu Yuanhui 58.72
10 Mie Nielsen 58.73

2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 100 BACK

KathleenUSA
BAKER
07/28
58.00
2Kylie
MASSE		CAN58.5402/04
3Emily
SEEBOHM		AUS58.6604/07
4Olivia
SMOLIGA		USA58.7507/28
5Regan
SMITH		USA58.83*WJR07/28
CAswimmer

Congratulations! Great swim. Amazing racing!

28 minutes ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

Such a Class act Baker !!!! Well done !!! The 400 medley for Usa risk being super extra this summer with Baker on fire

27 minutes ago
Maelstrom

How much time will they take off their WR this summer?

22 minutes ago
Pvdh

If Baker leads in 58.00 and King Splits 1:04.00, and Worrell/Simone keep splits of 56.3 and 52.2, they’d break it by about a second. Worrell could conceivably be 56.0 and Simone could dip below 52.

16 minutes ago
Maelstrom

I’m confident in everyone except king. When has she equaled or bettered her flat start WR in a relay?

7 minutes ago
USA

I think she topped Flickinger for the swim of the meet.

26 minutes ago
SUNY Cal

I agree & she looks pretty swimming with all her makeup & fake lashes on. Lol

13 minutes ago

