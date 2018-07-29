Kathleen Baker Sets New World Record in 100 Back – 58.00

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Event Order
- Full selection procedures
- Psych Sheet
- SwimSwam Previews Index
- TV Schedule
- Pick ‘Em Contest
- Omega Results
- Live Stream
- Saturday Finals Heat Sheet
Cal’s Kathleen Baker took down the world record in the 100 back Saturday night in finals at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships.
Baker put up a 0.56 reaction time, then split 27.90/30.10 for her final time of 58.00. She best Kylie Masse‘s previous record of 58.10. In second was Olivia Smoliga in 58.75, and in third, Regan Smith with a new world junior record of 58.83. Smith moves ahead of Natalie Coughlin in the all-time American ranks.
Baker had been 59.27 in prelims, making her the No. 3 seed going into finals. Baker tied for first Thursday in the 200 back with Smith, going 2:06.43; she scratched the 50 yesterday presumably to rest for the 100, which paid off.
Splits Comparison: Baker WR vs. Masse WR
Baker’s record came entirely from her stellar first 50. While Baker took only a tenth off of Masse’s previous world record, her first split was over six tenths faster than Masse’s was, and Baker actually closed just over half a second slower.
|1st 50
|2nd 50
|Final Time
|Kathleen Baker, 2018
|27.9
|30.1
|58
|Kylie Masse, 2017
|28.51
|29.59
|58.1
|
Fastest Performers Ever: Women’s 100 Back
|1
|Kathleen Baker
|58.00
|2
|Kylie Masse
|58.10
|3
|Gemma Spoffort
|58.12
|4
|Anastasia Fesikova
|58.18
|5
|Emily Seebohm
|58.23
|6
|Missy Franklin
|58.33
|7
|Katinka Hosszu
|58.45
|8
|Aya Terakawa
|58.70
|9
|Fu Yuanhui
|58.72
|10
|Mie Nielsen
|58.73
2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 100 BACK
BAKER
58.00
|2
|Kylie
MASSE
|CAN
|58.54
|02/04
|3
|Emily
SEEBOHM
|AUS
|58.66
|04/07
|4
|Olivia
SMOLIGA
|USA
|58.75
|07/28
|5
|Regan
SMITH
|USA
|58.83*WJR
|07/28
Congratulations! Great swim. Amazing racing!
Such a Class act Baker !!!! Well done !!! The 400 medley for Usa risk being super extra this summer with Baker on fire
How much time will they take off their WR this summer?
If Baker leads in 58.00 and King Splits 1:04.00, and Worrell/Simone keep splits of 56.3 and 52.2, they’d break it by about a second. Worrell could conceivably be 56.0 and Simone could dip below 52.
I’m confident in everyone except king. When has she equaled or bettered her flat start WR in a relay?
I think she topped Flickinger for the swim of the meet.
I agree & she looks pretty swimming with all her makeup & fake lashes on. Lol