Katharine Berkoff Swims Lifetime Best in 200 Back at Washington Open

2019 Washington Open

January 17th-20th, 2019

King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington

Katharine Berkoff stole the show on night 2 of the 2019 Washington Open. Berkoff, a Montana resident who trains at the Missoula Aquatic Club, is committed to NC State as the #3 recruit in the high school class of 2019, and she backed that up with her first race of 2019 on Friday, swimming a 1:50.13 in the 200 yard backstroke.

That’s a new lifetime best and .03 seconds faster than she swam at Winter Juniors in December. She remains the 5th-fastest American in 17-18 age group history in the event, as well as the 21st-best performer in history (of any age).

She added a 2nd win on the night with a 4:44.12 in the 500 free, which was another lifetime best. This time, the margin was significantly bigger – her previous fastest swim was a 4:52.38 that she did at altitude in November.

Berkoff would also split a 22.07 as part of Missoula’s 4th-place 200 free relay (no reaction times available). Her flat-start best is 22.82. SWAT won that race in 1:36.83.

The swim came shortly after Berkoff returned from a training camp in Arizona.

Other Highlights: