Katharine Berkoff Swims Lifetime Best in 200 Back at Washington Open

2019 Washington Open
- January 17th-20th, 2019
- King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
Katharine Berkoff stole the show on night 2 of the 2019 Washington Open. Berkoff, a Montana resident who trains at the Missoula Aquatic Club, is committed to NC State as the #3 recruit in the high school class of 2019, and she backed that up with her first race of 2019 on Friday, swimming a 1:50.13 in the 200 yard backstroke.
That’s a new lifetime best and .03 seconds faster than she swam at Winter Juniors in December. She remains the 5th-fastest American in 17-18 age group history in the event, as well as the 21st-best performer in history (of any age).
She added a 2nd win on the night with a 4:44.12 in the 500 free, which was another lifetime best. This time, the margin was significantly bigger – her previous fastest swim was a 4:52.38 that she did at altitude in November.
Berkoff would also split a 22.07 as part of Missoula’s 4th-place 200 free relay (no reaction times available). Her flat-start best is 22.82. SWAT won that race in 1:36.83.
The swim came shortly after Berkoff returned from a training camp in Arizona.
Other Highlights:
- Francesca Criscione of the Corvallis Aquatic Team in Oregon won the girls’s 1000 free in 10:12.37. That cuts (exactly) 9 seconds off her previous lifetime best, which was done in 2017. In 2018, her best time in the event was just 10:34 – 22 seconds slower than she swam on Thursday.
- Another Oregonian, Luke Thornbrue of the Hillsboro Heat, won the boys’ 1000 free in 9:09.42. He was followed by teammate Ethan Heasley, who took 2nd in 9:12.96. Thornbrue, a senior, is headed to Notre Dame in the fall.
- Heasley would later win the 200 IM in 1:49.09. That’s about a second short of a best time for the uncommitted junior. He finished a three-individual-event session (plus a 200 free relay swim in prelims) with a win in the 500 free, touching in 4:25.60
- Charity Pittard won the girls’ 200 IM in 2:00.04, which matches her lifetime best to the hundredth.
- Continuing a big day for the Boise YMCA, Nathan Quarterman won the boys’ 200 backstroke in 1:48.31, just holding off his 15-year old teammate Gabe Machado, who took 2nd in 1:48.38. Those were best times for both swimmers. The fastest time of the day went to Christopher Staka, a 20-year old who formerly swam at Alabama but is now seeking a new program, swam a 1:47 in prelims before scratching finals. Staka later won the 50 free in 19.79.
- Kaitlyn Dobler of The Dolphins Swim Team in Oregon was the only female to flat-start better than 23 seconds as she won the 50 free in 22.83.
Congratulations Katharine!! As a Wolfpack Woman next year you will go even faster under the legendary backstroke coaching of Braden Holloway! It’s going to be exciting!