Kansas Completes Day Two Comeback Over Liberty

October 6-7, 2017

Robinson Natatorium

Lawrence, Kansas

Full results

After trailing to the Liberty University Flames 96-90 after day one of their dual meet, the Kansas University Jayhawks rallied to win the meet 188.5-164.5.

Liberty took the first win of day two in the 400 medley relay, with the team of Brittany Weiss, Rickilee Hodges, Lindsey Cohee, and Colleen Donlin going 56.41/56.22/1:05.13/52.00 for a final time of 3:49.76. It was a tight race with Kansas’ team of Manon Manning, Haley Downey, Haley Bishop, and Lauryn Parrish, who went 57.20/56.32/1:04.71/51.78 for a final time of 3:50.01.

The Flames’ Payton Keiner went 2:03.15 to top the 200 back. Liberty teammates Lindsey Cohee (55.93) and Brittany Weiss (56.69) went 1-2 in the 100 fly.

Kansas went 1-2-4 in the 400 IM, led by Madison Straight in 4:30.57, followed by Ellie Flannigan in 4:32.21, with Haley Downey fourth in 4:36.03. The Jayhawks’ Jenny Nusbaum, Breonna Barker, and Carly Straight swept the 100 free, going 51.63, 52.74, and 52.79 respectively. Kansas’ distance dominance carried over from Friday, with Jenny Nusbaum (4:58.42), Crissie Blomquist (5:02.05), and Nika Fellows (5:08.46) going 1-2-3 in the 500. Haley Downey won the 200 breast in 2:22.13.

Kansas closed the meet with a narrow 200 free relay win over Liberty, going 1:35.66 over the second-place 1:35.88.