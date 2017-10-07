Kansas Distance Sweeps, Team Trails Against Liberty at Day 1 of Dual

Kansas University vs. Liberty University

October 6-7, 2017

Robinson Natatorium

Lawrence, Kansas

Full results

The Liberty University Flames lead the Kansas University Jayhawks 96-90 after day one of their two-day dual meet.

The women-only teams kicked off the meet with the 200 medley relay, with first place going to the Flames in 1:44.10, and second to the Jayhawks in 1:44.68.

Kansas teammates Jenny Nusbaum, Libby Walker, and Nika Fellows went 1-2-3 in the 1000 free, touching at 10:17.40, 10:21.79, and 10:33.49 respectively.

Freshman Lauryn Parrish won the 200 free by nearly two seconds, clocking in at 1:51.76 over Hannah Baker’s second-place 1:53.62. The Jayhawks also topped the 200 IM with a 2:06.79 from Madison Straight. Kansas closed the day with a 400 free relay win from the team of Lauryn Parrish, Jenny Nusbaum, Haley Bishop, and Carly Straight, who split 52.57/50.93/52/52.51/52.03 for a final time of 3:28.04. Liberty came in just behind at 3:28.19.

The Flames’ Brittany Weiss won the 100 back in 55.84, well ahead of Kansas’ second-place Manon Manning in 57.27. Liberty’s Rickilee Hodges took first in the 100 breast in 1:05.37, followed by teammate Prudence Rooker in 1:05.87. Alicia Finnegan won the 200 fly for Liberty in 2:03.91, and Rachel Hoeve nabbed the 50 free win in 23.68.

Day two of the meet will pick up in Kansas at 12 p.m. on Saturday.