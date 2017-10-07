14 Meet Records Fall at Notre Dame Relays

Dennis Stark Relays

October 6th, 2017

Rolfs Aquatic Center

Notre Dame, Indiana

Full results

Notre Dame kicked off its racing season today, hosting the annual Dennis Stark Relays meet against the University of Louisville, Oakland University, Indiana State, and Olivet Nazarene University.

The Fighting Irish won 10 of the 22 events, but were edged out 130-128 on the men’s side and 134-130 on the women’s by the Cardinals.

Mallory Comerford swam on four of the first-place relays for Louisville, leading off the 3×100 fly relay in a 52.96, followed by teammates Grace Oglesby and Nastja Govejsek in 54.29 and 55.07, respectively, for a final time of 2:42.32. Comerford anchored the 800 free relay in 1:44.79, over five second faster than anyone else on her team, carrying the Cardinals to a win in 7:19.39. Her 48.17 anchor leg of the 4×100 medley relay was a full two seconds faster than any other team’s final swimmer, with the Cardinals grabbing another win in 3:40.69. Comerford’s final relay win came as the leadoff swimmer in the 200 free relay, dropping a 22.81 en route to the victorious final time of 1:31.31.

The Notre Dame men got the commanding win the 3×100 backstroke relay, Robby Whitacre leading off in a 48.80, followed by Jack Montesi in 48.49, anchored by Will Cumberland in 49.0, for a final time of 2:26.29 (new meet record). They were followed by Oakland University in 2:32.44. The Irish men also edged out Oakland for the win in the 3×100 breaststroke relay, with Garrett Clarke leading off in 56.99, followed by Steven Shek in 56.90, anchored by Rex Riley in 56.56, for a final time of 2:50.45. Notre Dame men also took the win in the 200 free and 400 free relays, going 1:21.31 and 2:58.11, respectively (both were new meet records).

The Irish women took the win in the 3×100 breaststroke relay, with Meaghan O’Donnell leading off in 1:02.49, followed by Sherri McIntee in 1:02.55, anchored by Alyssa Storino in 1:04.90 for a final time of 3:09.94 (new meet record). Notre Dame also won the 3×500 free relay in 14:47.50 (new meet record), with a team of Lindsay Stone, Alice Treuth, and Molly Treble. The final women’s race of the day went to Notre Dame in the 400 free relay. The team of Abbie Dolan, Rachel Wittmer, Lauren Heller, and Sofia Revilak Fonseca split 49.40/49.92/50.79/49.36 for a final time of 3:19.47 (new meet record) to edge out Louisville by only .05 seconds.

Notre Dame will take on Louisville head-to-head in Saturday’s ACC opener.