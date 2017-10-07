Christina Elmgreen Leads FGCU to Win Over Rutgers

October 6-7, 2017

FGCU Aquatics Center

Fort Myers, Florida

Full results

Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles hung onto their 101-66 lead from Friday and grabbed the win over Rutgers University Knights 199-116.

The Eagles led off the day with a narrow win in the 400 medley relay, with the team of Doris Eichhorn, Petra Halmai, Christina Elmgreen, and Yee Ching Wong going 3:50.46. Close behind was Rutgers‘ team of Vera Koprivova, Larissa Neilan, Frederica Greco, and Clare Lawler, who went 3:50.82.

Rutgers sophomore and yesterday’s 1650 champ Alex Fabugais-Inaba topped the 500 in 5:01.80, followed by FGCU‘s Liz Zeiger in 5:01.93. Both were well ahead of third-place Linda Shaw (FGCU), who went 5:14.05.

FGCU swimmers went 1-2 in the 100 fly, with Cassidy Frye and Christina Elmgreen touching at 55.34 and 55.51, respectively. The Eagles’ Gracie Redding (51.36) and Hannah Burge (51.37) also took the top two spots in the 100 free. Petra Halmai won the 100 breast in 1:04.72

Rutgers‘ only win came from Vera Koprivova, who topped the 200 back in 2:03.69.

The final individual race of the day was a nail-biter: FGCU‘s Christina Elmgreen won the 400 IM just 0.10 ahead of Rutgers‘ Frederica Greco. Elmgreen split 1:01.15/1:10.99/1:17.04/59.33 for a 4:28.51, while Greco went 1:01.37/1:09.05/1:18.06/1:00.43 for a 4:28.61.

FGCU handily won the 200 free relay in 1:34.45 over Rutgers‘ 1:36.71.