15 Year Old Ethan Hu Goes 48.78 100 Fly at Lewis Cook Memorial

Ethan Hu, a 15 year old from Peak Swimming, posted several impressive times at his first meet of the season, the Lewis Cook Memorial, held on September 30th-October 1st.. His fastest performance came in the 100 fly, where he went 48.78, less than a second off his best time of 47.86. Hu placed 2nd in that event, behind Alexei Sancov , class of 2018 #3 recruit and future USC Trojan. Sancov went 48.52, also about a second off his best time of 47.33. Sancov and Hu posted the 2nd and 3rd fastest 100 fly times for 18 and unders this season. If you exclude collegiate swimmers, they are the top 2 performers so far this season.

Here’s a list of Hu’s other swims at the meet:

100 breast- 59.44 (dropped 1.43 seconds)

100 free- 47.13

200 IM- 1:58.01

200 free- 1:43.58

50 free- 21.91

All of Hu’s times rank in the top 5 for 15 year olds this season.

Sancov won all of his events at the meet, while putting up impressive times as well:

50 free- 20.96

100 free- 45.01

200 free- 1:39.00

500 free- 4:36.77

1000 free- 9:35.18

200 fly- 1:49.37

200 IM- 1:53.95

Sancov currently leads the nation’s 17 year olds in the 100, 200, and 1000 free, as well as the 100 and 200 fly. He’s also 2nd in the 50 and 500 free, and 5th in the 200 IM.

The times out of Hu and Sancov came in a timed finals meet with only an open age group. Many of the events they swam were back-to-back, and it appears that in those cases they were only getting about 30 minutes between races.