USC Trojans Land Verbal from #3 Alexei Sancov for 2018-19

Alexei Sancov, the number 3 high school recruit on our list of top-20 boys for 2018, has verbally committed to the University of Southern California.

“I am very excited to swim for the Trojans starting in the fall of 2018 and looking forward to continuing my improvements in Short Course swimming, which is pretty new for me”

“Short Course swimming” is indeed new to Sancov, as he has only been competing in that format since late 2016. He represented Moldova at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. More recently he broke the World Junior Record in the 200m free this past June at European Junior Championships, going 1:47.00.

Sancov participated in his first high school season this past spring with Walnut Creek, California’s Northgate High School. He won the 200/500 free double at the CIF-North Coast Section Championships, with 1:33.93 and 4:22.43, respectively. He also led off Northgate’s winning 4×50 free (20.48) and 4×100 free (43.96) relays. He then went on to the California State meet and won the 200 with a new state record of 1:34.25. He also set a state meet record of 43.46 in the 100 free while leading off Northgate’s winning 400 free relay.

Sancov swims for the club team Terrapins Swim Team out of Concord. He has posted a slew of new times this spring and summer. At the moment, his top times include:

SCY LCM 50 free 20.25 — 100 free 43.46 49.01 200 free 1:33.93 1:47.00 500/400 free 4:19.85 3:53.42 800 — 8:06.54 1500 — 15:29.73 100 fly 47.33 54.14 200 fly 1:47.18 — 200 IM 1:47.28 2:04.02

Sancov is a great pick-up for USC. Only 19 swimmers went under 1:34 in prelims of 2017 NCAA Division I Championships; Sancov would have been the 20th-fastest at the meet. He has only swim the event a total of 17 times since his first outing, a 1:43.61 prelims/1:40.09 finals showing at a senior meet at the beginning of November 2016. Similarly, he swam his first 500 free at the same meet, clocking a 4:48.01. Sancov has only swum 10 more 500s since then, including his best performance of 4:19 at Winter Juniors East.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].