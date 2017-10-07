St. Bonaventure Freshman Breaks School Record in First NCAA Meet

Justin Jennings Memorial Invitational

October 6th-7th, 2017

Hamilton, New York (Colgate Hosted)

25y, Invitational Format

Meet Results

A new era in St. Bonaventure swimming has begun. Led by the 2nd class of freshman recruited by head coach Andy Waeger, the team dominated the Justin Jennings Memorial Invitational on Friday and Saturday by 140 points ahead of UMass.

The highlight of the two-day meet was freshman Lina Kutsko. She won all 8 races that she entered, including 5 individual events. The highlight was a 55.37 in the 100 fly, which broke the 2009-vintage school record of 55.53 done by Danielle Butler.

Kutsko Wins:

200 free relay (23.81 leadoff)

200 IM – 2:05.75 (Meet Record – one of 3 St. Bonaventure swimmers to break the Meet Record)

50 free – 23.84 (Meet Record)

100 fly – 55.37

200 free – 1:54.02

400 free relay (51.86 leadoff)

100 free – 51.72 (Meet Record)

200 medley relay (24.94 fly split)

Kutkso isn’t the only standout rookie for the Bonnies this season. Highlighting that was a 1-2-3-4 finish for the team in the 200 IM: 3 of those 4 swimmers are freshmen this season.

FINAL STANDINGS