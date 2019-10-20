Kamminga Keeps It Going With SCM 100 Breast Dutch National Record

2019 MARTINEZ CUP (AMSTERDAM)

Just as Kira Toussaint is wreaking havoc on the women’s backstroke records for the Netherlands, her counterpart on the men’s side, Arno Kamminga, is getting it done in the breaststroke arena.

Already nailing new Dutch national records across the 50m, 100m, and 200m LCM breaststroke events while competing on the 2019 FINA World Cup circuit, the 23-year-old cracked a new short course meters mark on day 2 of the Martinez Cup in Amsterdam.

Heading into this Europan Short Course Championships qualifying meet, Kamminga’s personal best in the 100m breast SCM stood at the 56.60 he logged in the semi-final of the event at the 2017 edition of the Euro Championships. He ultimately finished in 6th place in a slower 57.03. Splits for his previous PB included 26.90/29.70.

Flash forward to this evening in Amsterdam, however, and Kamminga found an entirely new gear. He fired off a 26.46 opener and closed in 29.74 to log a new mark of 56.20. His time not only easily dips under the Dutch-mandated 57.78 QT needed for Glasgow, but it slides under the previous Dutch national record of 56.29 set by Robin van Aggele way back at the 2009 European Championships.

For perspective, Kamminga’s 56.20 effort tonight would have place 4th in the final at the 2018 World Short Course Championships.