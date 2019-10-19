Toussaint & Kamminga Add Names To Dutch SC Euros Roster On Martinez Cup Day 1

2019 MARTINEZ CUP (AMSTERDAM)

Day 1 of the 2019 Martinez Cup in Amsterdam is complete, with the nation’s swimmers vying for not only best times, QT’s and gold medals, but also chocolate bars, courtesy of the meet namesake Martinez Chocolade.

Identified as a qualifying competition for the European Short Course Championships set for Glasgow, Scotland in early December, Dutch swimmers are ready to hit the QTs needed to add their names to the roster. You can read more about the nation’s selection policy here.

Focusing on just the swims that garnered consideration times, Kira Toussaint led the way with 2 roster-worthy swims on the day.

As we reported, the 25-year-old former Tennessee Vol lowered her own Dutch National Record in the SCM 100 back to 55.74, easily getting under the European Short Course Championships QT of 58.09 set by the KNZB. You can read more about Toussaint’s feat here.

As a warm-up earlier in the session, which consisted of timed finals, Toussaint clocked a winning time of 24.22 to take the women’s 50m free event. That represents another best time for the on-fire athlete, whose career-fastest 50m free entering this meet was represented by the 24.39 logged at the 2018 World Cup Tokyo.

Another on-a-streak athlete made things happen today, as Arno Kamminga got the job done in the men’s 200m breaststroke.

Splitting 58.62/1:03.94, Kamminga produced a winning effort of 2:02.56 to clear the 2:06.19 QT by a long shot. His time today fell just .10 shy of his own career-best mark and Dutch National Record time of 2:02.46 he put up in 2017 at that year’s European Short Course Championships. He finished in 4th place there in Copenhagen and will look to improve that in Glasgow this year.