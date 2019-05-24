Dutch Selection Policy For 2019 European Short Course C’ships Revealed

KNZB, Dutch 2019 European Short Course Championships Selection Policy

Shortly after British Swimming released its selection policy for the 2019 European Short Course Championships the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) followed with its qualification document.

Dutch swimmers are able to qualify for the bi-annual competition from June 1st through October 27th, with the Speedo Fast Water Meet serving as 1 of 3 qualifying competitions. That meet is slated for June 29th & 30th, with the other 2 competitions still in the works.

A maximum of 2 athletes at non-Olympic events, 4 athletes on freestyle relay distances and 3 athletes at other events are eligible for selection, provided at least the minimum time requirements seen below are met.

Netherlands finished 4th in the overall medal table at the 2017 edition of the European Short Course Championships held in Copenhagen, with Olympian Ranomi Kromowidjojo collecting 2 individual golds across the 100m free and 50m fly events.