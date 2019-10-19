Toussaint Tears Up Dutch Record In SCM 100 Back; 7th All-Time Performer

2019 MARTINEZ CUP (AMSTERDAM)

25-year-old Kira Toussaint is on a major record-breaking streak, hitting new national marks in the 50 and 100 LCM backstroke events while competing on the FINA World Cup circuit. You can read the latest on those feats below:

However, now Toussaint has set her sights on the short course realm, competing on day 1 of the 2019 Martinez Cup in Amsterdam. Identified as a qualifying competition for the European Short Course Championships set for Glasgow, Scotland in early December, Dutch swimmers are ready to hit the QTs needed to add their names to the roster. You can read more about the nation’s selection policy here.

Not wasting any time in setting the tone for the meet, Toussaint powered her way to the top of the podium in the SCM 100 backstroke, touching in a 55.74 scorcher. That logged only 1 of 2 sub-minute efforts in the field, beating the next closest competitor by well over 2 seconds.

Splitting 26.74/29.00, Toussaint’s time of 55.74 overtook her previous lifetime best and Dutch national record mark of 55.92 hit in 2018 at the Singapore World Cup stop. There, she split 26.91/29.01, showing how Toussaint managed to fire off more speed on the front half to hit a new Dutch standard today.

A time of just 58.09 was needed per the Dutch selection policy to qualify for Glasgow, so Toussaint accomplished her mission in spades. In fact, her time would have taken the gold at the 2018 edition of the World Short Course Championships.

Additionally, Toussaint’s time moves her up on the all-time performers’ list from #9 to now #7.