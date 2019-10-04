Kamminga Clocks 59.05 100 Breast Dutch Record In Budapest

FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Following up on Kira Toussaint‘s Dutch national record in the women’s 50m back, teammate Arno Kamminga accomplished the same feat in the men’s 100m breaststroke. While competing on day 1 of the 2019 FINA World Cup Series stop in Budapest, Hungary, Kamminga raced to his fastest 100m breaststroke time ever, clocking a winning mark of 59.05.

Entering this meet, 23-year-old Kamminga’s personal best rested at the 59.14 he established at the 2018 Sette Colli Trophy. There in Italy, the Dutchman split 27.83/31.31 to check-in with a new record.

This morning here in Budapest, Kamminga was already threatening that mark, hitting the wall in 59.16 to fall only .05 shy.

Gunning for the record this evening, however, Kamming opened in 27.80 and closed in 31.25 to climb atop the podium in a time of 59.05, inching ever so close to that 59.0 barrier.

Kamminga competed at this year’s World Championships but fell a little flat, producing times of just 59.39 in the prelims and 59.49 in the semi-finals to miss out on the final. His time tonight, however, blows the 59.93 FINA A cut for Tokyo out of the water, shining a light on the promise he can bring to the Dutch squad with less than one year to go.