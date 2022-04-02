Justin Ress Joining Mission Viejo Pro Group Under Jeff Julian

2022 CA MVN FRAN CRIPPEN SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

March 31 – April 3, 2022

Marguerite Aquatic Center, Mission Viejo, CA

LCM (50m)

Hosted by Mission Viejo Nadadores

24-year-old Justin Ress announced yesterday that he is joining the new Mission Viejo Pro group under coach Jeff Julian. Ress, who has spent the last 7 years training at NC State/Wolfpack Elite, says the move wasn’t motivated by any displeasure or tension at NC State, saying the move “feels like the next step in my career, and I am hoping is one that advances my personal health and happiness.”

Ress says he grappled with the decision of whether or not to retire in recent months, but has decided a change of pace might be what’s best for him. The move to train under Julian is a natural one for Ress, as he’s a member of the Cali Condors ISL team, of which Julian is the head coach.

Another piece of news from Ress’ post yesterday: he intends to race at the U.S. International Team Trials at the end of the month. In his own words, “with the goal of having fun and not putting pressure on myself.”

Despite having done “relatively little training” this offseason, Ress was able to put up the fastest time in the world this year in the LCM 50 back at the Fran Crippen SMOC last night. He swam a sizzling 24.74 in semifinals. The swim comes in just off his personal best of 24.31, which he swam at 2018 U.S. Nationals. Here are the top 5 performance in the world in the men’s LCM 50 back so far in 2022

Men’s LCM 50 Back, 2022 Top 5: