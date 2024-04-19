Josha Salchow Swims 47.85 100 Freestyle, Breaks German Record At The 2024 Berlin Open

2024 BERLIN SWIM OPEN

Friday, April 19th – Sunday, April 21st

Berlin, Germany

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifying Event

Live Results

Livestream

Day one of the 2024 Berlin Open started off fairly quiet, as many of the big name swimmers are focused on next week’s National Championships at this same venue. Both meets serve as Olympic qualifying opportunities though, and Josha Salchow took full advantage.

The 24-year-old popped a winning time of 47.85 in the men’s 100 freestyle, which erased Rafael Miroslaw‘s 2022 national record of 47.92 in the event. A big swim from Salchow was foreshadowed last November, when he swam 48.39 at the Japan Open to become the 5th fastest in German history. His record was largely due to his closing speed, as his final 50 of 24.74 was much faster than Miroslaw’s 25.03.

You can review a full splits comparison between Salchow’s new record and Miroslaw’s previous one, below:

Splits Comparison:

EGOR KORNEV: JOSHA SALCHOW‘S NEW NATIONAL RECORD: RAFAEL MIROSLAW‘S OLD NATIONAL RECORD: First 50m 23.11 22.89 Second 50m 24.74 25.03 Total Time 47.85 47.92

Salchow competed on German relays at the 2023 World Championships and provided some helpful splits for the team. He logged a leg of 47.92 in the prelims for the men’s 4x100m free relay, 1:47.35 as a member of Germany’s 7th place men’s 4x200m free relay, and 47.89 anchoring the 8th place men’s medley relay.

Top 5 German Men’s LCM 100 Freestylers Of All-Time:

Josha Salchow – 47.85, 2024 Rafael Miroslaw – 47.92, 2022 Marco Di Carli – 48.24, 2011 Steffan Deibler – 48.27, 2016 Paul Biedermann – 48.31, 2014

Race Video (1:57:00 of Livestream):

Another notable swim came from 25-year-old Melvin Imoudu, who clocked 59.51 to win the men’s 100 breaststroke. His performance was just shy of the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 59.49 needed for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. However, last week, Imoudu roared to a swift 59.07 at the Eindoven Qualification meet to dip under that mandated standard. He will likely find himself on the German Olympic team, but we’ll have to wait and see what transpires at the German National Championships later this month before it’s official.

Ole Braunschweig led from start to finish in the men’s 50 backstroke. The 26-year-old notched a time of 24.70 to win the final after matching his national record (24.57) during prelims. He initially set the record at the 2023 edition of these championships.

Other Highlight Swims: