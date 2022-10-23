Josh Liendo Working on Florida “No Breath Last-25” in 100y Fly

VIRGINIA VS. FLORIDA

October 22, 2022 at 10 AM EST

SCY (25 yards)

Charlottesville, Virginia

Reported by YanYan Li.

MEN’S 50 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.88

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 19.82

2022 Invite Time: 19.28

Top 3:

The matchup between the 200 free relay national champions and American record holders did not disappoint, as some of the fastest times of the country were put up in this race.

A month after swimming a 19.69 in his first ever 50-yard free, Josh Liendo has topped the NCAA leaderboard by clocking a 19.27. This overrtakes Bjorn Seeliger’s 19.29 from last week as the new fastest time of the 2022-23 season. Matt King also moved himself up the season rankings, going a 19.42 to finish second. He was substantially faster than the 19.79 he swam to open up the season last year.

MEN’S 100 FLY

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.82

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 47.23

2022 Invite Time: 45.57

Top 3:

Eric Freise, Florida — 46.78 Josh Liendo, Florida — 47.05 Josh Fong, Virginia — 47.95

Eric Freise was the only man under 47 seconds in this 100 fly race, going 46.78. He is now the thrid-fastest performer of the 2022-23 season in bona fide competition, behind Nyls Korstanje (who went a suited 44.95 yesterday) and Jordan Crooks.

Josh Liendo, the Worlds bronze medalist in the event, went 47.05 to finish second. This was second-ever 100 fly yards race, and he beat out his best time of 48.06 from last month by 1.01 seconds.