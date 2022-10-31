Josh Liendo on Adjusting to SCY for NCAA, then back to SCM for World Cup

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO
- Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC), Toronto, Canada
- SCM (25 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET)
- Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Stream (FINA YouTube)
Reported by Spencer Penland.
MEN’S 100 FLY – HEATS
- World Record: 47.78, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020
- World Junior Record: 49.53, Li Zhuhao (CHN) – 2017
- World Cup Record: 48.48, Evgenii Korotyshkin (RUS) – 2009
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Coleman Stewart (USA) – 50.19
- Trenton Julian (USA) – 50.34
- Matthew Temple (AUS) – 50.48
- Chad le Clos (RSA) – 50.60
- Kuan-Hung Wang (TPE) – 50.83
- Jose Martinez (MEX) – 50.86
- Takeshi Kawamoto (JPN) – 50.87
- Josh Liendo (CAN) – 50.96
Coleman Stewart put some opening speed on display, splitting 23.33 on the first 50, then coming home in 26.86 for a 50.19. The time was good for the top seed for tonight’s final, with fellow American Trenton Julian right behind in 50.34.
Chad led Clos was right in the mix again, swimming a 50.60.
Josh Liendo, who is currently training at the University of Florida, swam a 50.96, narrowly making it back for the final tonight by finishing eighth this morning.
Notably, big name flyers Finlay Knox (Canada) and Federico Burdisso (ITA) did not make the final. Knox swam a 51.24, finishing tenth, while Burdisso was 51.56 for 11th.