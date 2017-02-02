Joseph Schooling Splits 19.68 on 200 Medley at Texas Class Relays

  61 Braden Keith | February 02nd, 2017 | Big 12, College, News, Previews & Recaps

The Texas men’s swimming & diving teams held their annual Class Relay Meets on Thursday, and the results were the most encouraging results yet this season for the defending NCAA Champions.

In the meet, which is one of many uniquely-formatted intrasquad meets  (which are more like glorified full-speed practices) employed by Texas head coach Eddie Reese every season, the swimmers compete in a 200 medley relay and 200 free relay by class. That is to say, an all-star relay of freshmen compete against an all-star relay of sophomores, against one of juniors, against one of seniors, in each of two relays.

Last year’s meet saw some incredible splits from Townley Haas and Joseph Schooling, both of whom would go on to win multiple NCAA titles in individual events.

This year saw more fireworks from the pair, along with their teammates.

The best splits in each race, regardless of class:

200 medley

200 free relay

Among the highlights:

  • The aggregate time of the medley relay was 1:23.18, which would’ve beaten all but 3 relays at NCAAs last year. Texas placed 3rd at NCAAs in 1:22.75 with the same 3 legs, except for the now-graduated John Murray. He split 19.15 in finals for the Longhorns – Haas split 18.70 on Thursday.
  • While Schooling wasn’t quite as fast as he was in the 200 medley relay finals at NCAAs in 2016 (19.36), his split was better than prelims (19.72) and also faster than any other split at NCAAs from last season. After a rocky start to the season, Schooling’s performance on Thursday says he’s rounding into form just in time for championship season to start.
  • Texas won the 200 free relay at NCAAs last year with Brett Ringgold, Schooling, Jack Conger, and Murray combining for a 1:14.88. On relative terms, their 1:16.47 on Thursday wasn’t as impressive as the medley relay aggregate, though it was on a relatively quick turnaround. Schooling’s 18.87 was the only sub-19 split on Thursday – he was 18.53 to lead the Longhorns at NCAAs last year as well.
  • Jack Conger, Will Licon, and the seniors won the 200 medley relay, while the sophomores, including both Haas and Shebat, won the 200 free relay. Last season, the class that are now sophomores won both relays as freshmen.

Full splits and videos will be available shortly.

Watch Texas senior PJ Dunne hold of an 18.70 split from Townley Haas on the anchor for the win:

In This Story

Leave a Reply

61 Comments on "Joseph Schooling Splits 19.68 on 200 Medley at Texas Class Relays"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
gator

Can someone say early take-offs please ?

Vote Up5-7Vote Down Reply
13 hours 46 minutes ago
ct swim fan

Was the bulkhead in the right place? These seem like awfully fast times for just putting a suit on.

Vote Up1-5Vote Down Reply
12 hours 35 minutes ago
Swimfan

One word for ya’ll: ALABAMA

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
13 hours 54 minutes ago
KTHW

Two words: No Gkolomeev

Vote Up210Vote Down Reply
11 hours 56 minutes ago
Side eye Joe

Johnty Skinner will have Bams or Waddel ready to take over the anchor leg. Haas doesn’t scare anyone for a 50

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
4 hours 36 minutes ago
bobthebuilderrocks

Bruh. You better be scared. Townley Haas will shame the greatest sprinters, while demolishing the distance swimmers this March.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
4 hours 9 minutes ago
E Gamble

Not until Mr Hass works on those starts and turns.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
34 minutes 3 seconds ago
WolfPack

Does anyone else think that the point of Texas sharing this is to show the swimming world how “Fast” they are. Really not that impressive considering they suited up. Talk about blowing your own horn. Get over yourselves. #STATEment

Vote Up9-66Vote Down Reply
1 day 50 minutes ago
Harambe

You do you man… you have become a legendary commenter on the level of Bobo Gigi and Harry P

Vote Up11-2Vote Down Reply
21 hours 47 minutes ago
IRO

GINA is the ultimate legend on this site.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
7 hours 21 minutes ago
bobo gigi

Who is Harry P?

Vote Up9-2Vote Down Reply
16 hours 42 minutes ago
Bigly

Good one, Bobo.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
16 hours 25 minutes ago
bobo gigi

Bigly, I’m serious. No irony from my part. Maybe I have missed the joke if there’s one but I have no idea who is that Harry P.
Harry Potter? 🙂

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
14 hours 59 minutes ago
JTspot

Sounds like someone’s a little jelly that Swimswam is cheating on their #puppypack with a better team. But by all means, keep posting. Just adds fuel to the fire.

Vote Up9-2Vote Down Reply
22 hours 10 minutes ago
ArtVanDeLegh10

NC State shares a lot more videos. Plus I don’t think texas put this video out; someone was there to cover the meet. They don’t ask people to come to their practices; everyone just wants to.

These times don’t mean anything other than Texas is fast. But we already knew that. NC State is also fast, and we know that.

Vote Up350Vote Down Reply
1 day 5 minutes ago
Side eye Joe

I appreciate your posts man

Vote Up6-2Vote Down Reply
1 day 11 minutes ago
wpDiscuz

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

The most common question asked about Braden Keith is "when does he sleep?" That's because Braden has, in two years in the game, become one of the most prolific writers in swimming at a level that has earned him the nickname "the machine" in some circles. He first got his feet …

Read More »