Joseph Schooling Entered in 2 Events at Austin Sectionals

2017 Southern Zone Sectionals – Austin

July 6th-9th, 2017

Psych Sheet

Pre-Scratch Timeline

Meet Info

Results on Meet Mobile Under “2017 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals” (search “Austin”)

The 2017 Southern Zone Sectionals meet at Texas’ Lee & Joe Jamail Swim Center on the University of Texas campus won’t carry the same prestige as it sometimes does because of its proximity to the USA Swimming World Championship Trials, but there’s still plenty of talent in the Lone Star state to give the event some excitement.

That talent comes in many forms: local youth talent, who may or may not have made the trip to Trials or may be saving their tapers for Junior Nationals or the U.S. Open instead; American college swimmers from two of the best NCAA programs in the country the Texas men and Texas A&M women; and international swimmers from those same programs.

That last category includes Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling, who knocked off Michael Phelps in the 100 fly in Rio. Schooling hasn’t shown much this summer, but coming off the NCAA Championship meet, he’s had little motivation to do anything but train and wait for the World Championships at the end of July – he has no trials meet to worry about.

Schooling is scheduled to swim just the 100 free and 100 fly, perhaps hinting at a pared-down schedule for those World Championships. He’s the top seed in both races.

His female foil is Texas A&M swimmer Beryl Gastaldello, who is one of the fastest short course butterfliers in history. She’ll be a member of France’s delegation for the World Championships. She’s entered in the 100 back, 200 back, 100 free, and 100 fly at this weekend’s meet.

Other swimmers with name recognition at the meet include Tate Jackson, Tripp Cooper, Jonathan Roberts, and Brett Ringgold from the NCAA Champion Texas men’s team, Mexican National Teamers Ester Gonzalez and Mauro Castillo Luna from Texas A&M, and Princeton commit Regan Barney.