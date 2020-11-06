Jordan Wilimovsky, Zheng Quah and Erica Sullivan Highlight Irvine US Open Meet

2020 US OPEN

This year, the US Open meet will occur in nine different locations across the country in an effort to reduce travel and lower the number of swimmers at any one site due to the pandemic.

From the Bay Area down to Los Angeles and southern California out to other states like Arizona and Colorado, Irvine’s US Open site will see big names from out west.

On the men’s side, Olympians Jordan Wilimovsky of Team Santa Monica and Zheng Wen Quah with Cal Aquatics are two of the biggest highlights. Nathan Adrian is entered in the psych sheets but will not be racing.

Some of the top swimmers from the Pac-12 will be racing, including Daniel Roy, True Sweetser and Grant Shoults (Alto Swim Club), Grant House, Evan Carlson and Carter Swift (Sun Devil Swimming) and Ivan Puskovitch and Alexei Sancov (USC Aquatics/Unattached). Of note, Arizona State’s roster was entirely redshirted for the 2020-21 NCAA season due to the pandemic, so Sun Devil swimmers have been focused on club training since March.

At the upper end of the age spectrum is breaststroker and Olympic hopeful Brandon Fischer of the Livermore Aquacowboys, the 100 breast top seed, along with NAG record-holder Keaton Jones (Swim Neptune) and age group standout Tona Zinn (SOCAL Aquatics Association).

For the women, Erica Sullivan and the Sandpipers of Nevada squad are among top highlights. Sullivan, the #2 miler in history in short course yards, is racing the 200/400/800/1500 free. Among her club teammates to watch are other young distance juggernauts: Katie Grimes, Bella Sims, Abby Dunford and Paige Kuwata.

The youth stars will be out in force, and there’s a lot more talent slated to race here besides the Sandpiper girls. NAG record-holder Claire Tuggle (Santa Maria Swim Club) is among them, along with World Junior champion Justina Kozan (Mission Viejo Nadadores), World Junior Championships participant Ashley Strouse (Scottsdale Aquatic Club) and former NAG record-holder Katie Crom (Mission Viejo Nadadores).

Further, Fort Collins’ Lucy Bell, Stanford commit Samantha Pearson, The Dolphins Portland’s Kaitlyn Dobler (on the U.S. National team) are all set to race. NAG record-holder Kayla Han, just 12 years old, will be racing for La Mirada Armada, along with USC standout Isabelle Odgers (Brea Aquatics) and backstroke standouts Kennedy Noble (YMCA Westside Silver Fins) and Emma Karam (Reno Aquatic Club).