Sam Marsteiner Rewrites 11-12 Historical Ranks With 1:46.9/4:48.0 Freestyles

12-year-old Sam Marsteiner hit a number of top all-time age group swims last weekend at the TAC Titans Halloween Bash.

Swimming at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, NC, Marsteiner starred for the New Wave Swim Team. He hit personal bests in six different short course yards events.

Most notable was probably a 1:46.95 in the 200-yard free. In USA Swimming history, that time ranks #13 among 11-12 boys. Marsteiner dropped half a second in his swim over the weekend. That will also be his last meet before aging up out of the 11-12 group.

Marsteiner also went 4:48.02 in the 500 free to move to #18 all-time in USA Swimming’s 11-12 ranks, dropping about a second and a half. And a 49.71 in the 100 free now sits #44 all-time. That was his biggest drop of the three, constituting almost two full seconds from his previous best.

Marsteiner also hit personal bests in the 100 breast (1:12.29), 100 fly (54.91) and 200 IM (2:05.32) in a banner meet.

You can find full results of the TAC Titans meet here.

NSEA Swim’s Liza Murtagh won a number of events on the girls side. The 17-year-old high school senior won the 500 free (5:22.08), 200 IM (2:11.44), 200 free (1:58.85), 100 breast (1:09.23), 200 back (2:13.13) and 200 fly (2:14.90). Of those swims, the 500 free and 200 back were new career-bests for Murtagh.