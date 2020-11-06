Suzuka Hasegawa Surprised with 2Fly Consistency After Sub-par Recovery (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 8

Reported by Retta Race.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

Tokyo’s Suzuka Hasegawa entered the meet an undefeated rookie in this event, but Cali’s Hali Flickinger hadn’t lost a 200 fly race across two ISL seasons. That made this one of today’s must-watch matchups, and it did not disappoint.

Hasegawa jumped out early, and though she tightened up some late, her early aggressive strategy built a lead Flickinger couldn’t overcome. Flickinger made up about half a second on the third 50, but Hasegawa rebounded to outsplit Flickinger on the final 50 for the win.



Hasegawa is a true force in this event now, the ISL record-holder, a perfect 3-for-3 in her ISL career and now with a head-to-head win over the only other top 200 flyer in the league. Tokyo had a great event, with Hasegawa taking two jackpots and Shimizu coming in 4th.



On the flip side, London was stung hard here. The Roar end up 7th and 8th with both entrants getting jackpotted for zero total points. That’s going to allow Cali to build its team lead up to 17.5.



Flickinger hit a season-best for Cali in second. New York’s Chimrova also improved her season-best, moving up to #4 in the league so far this year. In fact, this loaded field featured the entire top five in league ranks this year.