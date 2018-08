Jeux Asiatiques jour 3 : Ikee papillonne en nage libre, se libère en nage papillon

2018 Asian Games: Day 4 Finals Live Recap 200 breast Olympic gold medalist Dmitriy Balandin looks to defend his 100 breast title against Yan Zibei, who leads the way into the final after setting a Games Record in prelims.

Schooling Breaks Own Asian Games Record To Defend 100 Fly Title Joseph Schooling successfully defended his 100 fly title at the Asian Games with a new meet record of 51.04.

2018 Asian Games: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap Joseph Schooling will look to defend his 100 fly title on day 4 of the Asian Games in Jakarta.

Yan Zibei Takes Balandin’s Asian Games 100 Breast Record in Prelims China’s Yan Zibei broke the Asian Games Record in the 100 breast on Wednesday in prelims.

After Missing 50 Free Final, Joseph Schooling Qualifies 1st in 100 Fly Joseph Schooling, after missing the final in his first individual event, cruised to the top seed in his specialty, the 100 fly, with room to spare.

2018 Asian Games: Sajan Prakash’s Personal Connection to Kerala Floods Sajan Prakash, whose became the 1st Indian swimmer to final in the 200 fly in 32 years at the Asian Games, has been directly affected by the flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala.