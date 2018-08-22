Schooling Breaks Own Asian Games Record To Defend 100 Fly Title

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

August 19th-24th, 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia

Singaporean Joseph Schooling successfully defended his 100 fly title at the Asian Games in Jakarta, lowering his own meet record by over seven-tenths of a second in 51.04. The now 23-year-old set the previous standard of 51.76 four years ago in Incheon.

Schooling, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in this event, had the lead at the turn by just over a tenth in 23.79, with China’s Li Zhuhao back in 23.91. The former Texas Longhorn only extended his advantage coming home, splitting 27.25 to beat out Li (51.46) by over four-tenths.

After his preliminary swim of 52.31 put him 50th in the world for 2018, Schooling elevates himself all the way up into 5th with this swim. He still trails a few of his friendly rivals in Americans Caeleb Dressel (50.50) and Jack Conger (51.00) for the year.

Behind Li it was Japan’s Yuki Kobori winning bronze in 51.77, and Schooling’s Singapore teammate Zheng Wen Quah (who swims for Cal in the NCAA) took 4th in 52.54.

Schooling was well off his best form back in March at the 2018 NCAA Championships, but has had a nice bounce back here. He had a very impressive 1:46.6 split on the 800 free relay where Singapore won bronze, and now adds a gold to his collection here.