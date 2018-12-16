Japanese Women Lower Asian Record In 4×50 Free Relay

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
- Hangzhou, China
- Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
- SCM (25m)
- Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
- *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
- Live Results (Omega)
The Japanese team of Aya Sato, Runa Imai, Rika Omoto and Tomomi Aoki combined for a time of 1:37.35 in the final of the women’s 4×50 free relay, breaking both the Asian and Japanese National Records.
Their time broke the old Asian Record of 1:37.96 set by China at the 2016 Championships in Windsor, and it also broke the Japanese Record that they had set in the prelims (1:38.47). That prelim swim broke their old record of 1:38.76 from the 2014 Championships in Doha.
China also went under the Asian Record tonight in 1:37.58, finishing just over two-tenths back of Japan. The two teams placed 5th and 6th in the final, with the United States winning in a new Championship Record of 1:34.03. China’s swim was obviously a new Chinese National Record as well.
Below, take a look at the split comparison between Japan’s new and China’s old Asian Record, along with China’s swim tonight that also went under the record.
|China, 2016 SC Worlds
|Japan, 2018 SC Worlds
|China, 2018 SC Worlds
|Tang Yuting – 25.21
|Aya Sato – 24.46
|Liu Xiang – 24.59
|Sun Meichen – 24.35
|Runa Imai – 24.27
|Wu Yue – 23.97
|Shen Duo – 24.81
|Rika Omoto – 24.07
|Yang Junxuan – 24.32
|Zhu Menghui – 23.59
|Tomomi Aoki -24.55
|Liu Xiaohan – 24.70
|1:37.96
|1:37.35
|1:37.58
