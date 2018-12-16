Japanese Women Lower Asian Record In 4×50 Free Relay

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
  • *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
  • Live Results (Omega)

The Japanese team of Aya SatoRuna ImaiRika Omoto and Tomomi Aoki combined for a time of 1:37.35 in the final of the women’s 4×50 free relay, breaking both the Asian and Japanese National Records.

Their time broke the old Asian Record of 1:37.96 set by China at the 2016 Championships in Windsor, and it also broke the Japanese Record that they had set in the prelims (1:38.47). That prelim swim broke their old record of 1:38.76 from the 2014 Championships in Doha.

China also went under the Asian Record tonight in 1:37.58, finishing just over two-tenths back of Japan. The two teams placed 5th and 6th in the final, with the United States winning in a new Championship Record of 1:34.03. China’s swim was obviously a new Chinese National Record as well.

Below, take a look at the split comparison between Japan’s new and China’s old Asian Record, along with China’s swim tonight that also went under the record.

China, 2016 SC Worlds Japan, 2018 SC Worlds China, 2018 SC Worlds
Tang Yuting – 25.21 Aya Sato – 24.46 Liu Xiang – 24.59
Sun Meichen – 24.35 Runa Imai – 24.27 Wu Yue – 23.97
Shen Duo – 24.81 Rika Omoto – 24.07 Yang Junxuan – 24.32
Zhu Menghui – 23.59 Tomomi Aoki  -24.55 Liu Xiaohan – 24.70
1:37.96 1:37.35 1:37.58

