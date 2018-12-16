Japanese Women Lower Asian Record In 4×50 Free Relay

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

The Japanese team of Aya Sato, Runa Imai, Rika Omoto and Tomomi Aoki combined for a time of 1:37.35 in the final of the women’s 4×50 free relay, breaking both the Asian and Japanese National Records.

Their time broke the old Asian Record of 1:37.96 set by China at the 2016 Championships in Windsor, and it also broke the Japanese Record that they had set in the prelims (1:38.47). That prelim swim broke their old record of 1:38.76 from the 2014 Championships in Doha.

China also went under the Asian Record tonight in 1:37.58, finishing just over two-tenths back of Japan. The two teams placed 5th and 6th in the final, with the United States winning in a new Championship Record of 1:34.03. China’s swim was obviously a new Chinese National Record as well.

Below, take a look at the split comparison between Japan’s new and China’s old Asian Record, along with China’s swim tonight that also went under the record.