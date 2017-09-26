James Magnussen Takes On Local NSW Talent In Port Macquarie

Two-time world champion James Magnussen of Australia is set to compete at a local meet in his home town of Port Macquarie this weekend on September 29th and 30th. ‘Maggie’ is expected to race the 100m freestyle, his pet event in which he earned an Olympic silver at the 2012 Games in London, pitting the 26-year-old veteran against up-and-coming New South Wales talent.

“I haven’t seen a lot of the younger swimmers up in that area for a while,” Maggie told Port Macquarie News recently. “It will be a good opportunity to get a feel for what talent is around and I’m always happy to give some advice or tips or help out wherever I can.

“Hopefully that provides some of those younger guys with a bit of an opportunity to race against me too.”

Maggie, who missed out on the 2015 World Championships due to shoulder surgery and narrowly made Australia’s Olympic squad in a relay role in Rio, is looking to the 2018 Commonwealth Games as his return to top-tier elite status.

“Some people plan in four-year cycles and look towards Tokyo whereas I’m just planning it a year at a time at the moment,” he said.

“I don’t think that crossroads moment is necessarily now; it’ll be something that I will take stock of and think about after the Commonwealth Games.”

With his shoulder now at 100% and Maggie having raced in solid form at the World Cup Series’ first cluster, the NSW resident states, “I’ve definitely put the whole shoulder saga behind me now.”

Per Magnussen, “There are no excuses; I try not to ever make excuses and I know these young guys are snapping at my heels, if not right there next to me.

“It’s plenty of motivation for me to keep training hard and I’m really looking forward to mixing it with those guys this season.”

We will report on the meet results after its completion.