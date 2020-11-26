James Fike, Drew Watts Highlight Bison Aquatic Club Meet

2020 Bison Aquatic Club Turkey Meet

November 21-23, 2020

Edmond Schools Aquatic Center, Edmond, OK

Course: SCY

Results on Meet Mobile

Bison Aquatic Club held a large meet last weekend, featuring over 20 teams from around Oklahoma. Highlighting the meet was Fike swim founder James Fike, who threw down several impressive swims and best times at 39-years-old.

In his first event, the 50 breaststroke, Fike posted the quickest swim of the day out of all of the age-groups, finishing in a time of 25.38. Fike later returned to the pool in the 50 butterfly, where he put up a best time of 22.56 en route to a second place finish. With this, Fike cut .22 off of his best time entering the day.

The next afternoon, Fike entered the 100 breaststroke where he threw down a lifetime best of 54.46 to claim victory. Like the 50 butterfly, Fike also cut .22 off of his entry time in the race. In his final event, the 200 IM, Fike put up a time of 1:52.70 to cut .02 off of his best time, claiming the fastest time of the day.

Uncommitted class of 2021 swimmer Drew Watts also had a good weekend, finishing with best times in 5 different events.

Watts posted his first personal best in the 100 fly, finishing in a time of 52.68 to drop almost 2 seconds off of his previous time. Later, Watts swam the 200 breaststroke, demolishing the field by about 20 seconds to put up a best time of 2:05.78, cutting over 3 seconds off of his best time.

Following his 200 breaststroke, Watts posted another best time in the 100 breaststroke, cutting over a second off of his best time to touch in 56.27. In the 200 freestyle, Watts threw down his fourth personal best of the weekend en route to a 3rd place finish, posting a time of 1:44.26 in the process. His final drop of the weekend came in the 200 fly, where he touched in a time of 2:02.44 to claim 4th place and cut over a second off of his best time.

Other Highlights: