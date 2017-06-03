Jack Conger still unsure of event lineup at Trials (Video)

  4 Coleman Hodges | June 03rd, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, National, News, Video

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 100 FLY:

  1. Jack Conger– 52.24
  2. Caeleb Dressel– 52.29
  3. Tom Shields– 52.58

As usual, Cal’s Tom Shields had the edge with his front half speed, but coming in hot just a nail behind him was Texas’ Jack Conger. Florida’s Caeleb Dressel lurked just a few tenths behind, and it all came down to who had the most left in the tank on the back half. Dressel was the fastest of the 3 swimmers with his 27.17 closing split, but Conger did just enough to secure the gold, holding him off with a 52.24. Dressel’s 52.29 for silver was just .07 shy of his lifetime best, which stands at a 52.22 from 2016 Trials.

Shields held on for 3rd, touching in 52.58. Also clearing the 53-barrier was Stanford’s Andrew Liang (52.98), who narrowly out-touched Georgia’s Gunnar Bentz (53.03) for 4th.

Olsswim05

I’m hoping that his improvements SCY translate into the big pool this summer. I had hoped to see him in the 200 fly in rio, and I’m sure a fresh swim could net a 1:53 and put him in the podium conversation.

59 minutes 52 seconds ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN
I wish him to find the right balance of events choice – to truly get his talent on par with his potential in LC . He has got all that it takes to get on that US Team this summer . 200 free , he is damn good at , so i bet he will enter that one ( he is needed for that 800 free relay with a 1.45 ), and which one of the 2 butterfly events is better to focus on ? hard to say …i love the 100 fly he just swam – with some improvements and tweaks , he might be able to get a 51.5 at trials or better . The 200 is his… Read more »
28 minutes 5 seconds ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

This is Jack’s year i think – He knows its time to go Bold but with the best preparation and right momentum .

25 minutes ago
