Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
MEN’S 100 FLY:
- Jack Conger– 52.24
- Caeleb Dressel– 52.29
- Tom Shields– 52.58
As usual, Cal’s Tom Shields had the edge with his front half speed, but coming in hot just a nail behind him was Texas’ Jack Conger. Florida’s Caeleb Dressel lurked just a few tenths behind, and it all came down to who had the most left in the tank on the back half. Dressel was the fastest of the 3 swimmers with his 27.17 closing split, but Conger did just enough to secure the gold, holding him off with a 52.24. Dressel’s 52.29 for silver was just .07 shy of his lifetime best, which stands at a 52.22 from 2016 Trials.
Shields held on for 3rd, touching in 52.58. Also clearing the 53-barrier was Stanford’s Andrew Liang (52.98), who narrowly out-touched Georgia’s Gunnar Bentz (53.03) for 4th.
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Jack Conger still unsure of event lineup at Trials (Video)"
I’m hoping that his improvements SCY translate into the big pool this summer. I had hoped to see him in the 200 fly in rio, and I’m sure a fresh swim could net a 1:53 and put him in the podium conversation.
This is Jack’s year i think – He knows its time to go Bold but with the best preparation and right momentum .