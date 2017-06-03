Jack Conger still unsure of event lineup at Trials (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 100 FLY:

As usual, Cal’s Tom Shields had the edge with his front half speed, but coming in hot just a nail behind him was Texas’ Jack Conger. Florida’s Caeleb Dressel lurked just a few tenths behind, and it all came down to who had the most left in the tank on the back half. Dressel was the fastest of the 3 swimmers with his 27.17 closing split, but Conger did just enough to secure the gold, holding him off with a 52.24. Dressel’s 52.29 for silver was just .07 shy of his lifetime best, which stands at a 52.22 from 2016 Trials.

Shields held on for 3rd, touching in 52.58. Also clearing the 53-barrier was Stanford’s Andrew Liang (52.98), who narrowly out-touched Georgia’s Gunnar Bentz (53.03) for 4th.