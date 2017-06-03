Simone and Lia have very different takes on the 100 Free (Video)

  Coleman Hodges | June 03rd, 2017

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE:

  1. Simone Manuel– 54.31
  2. Lia Neal– 54.64
  3. Siobhan Haughey– 54.84

Stanford teammates Simone Manuel and Lia Neal battled it out with Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil and Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey in a stacked 100 free field. At the halfway point, Olympic champ Manuel led as she flipped in 26.45 with Cal’s Weitzeil trailing by just a tenth. Manuel maintained her lead throughout the back half, winning with a 54.31.

Behind her, Neal (54.64) and Haughey (54.84) stepped on the gas on the 2nd 50, running down Weitzeil to take silver and bronze respectively. Weitzeil held on for 4th, touching in 55.47.

