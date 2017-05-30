Virtual Reality And College Recruiting

LemonAid began as a simple swiping app for athletes and colleges with similar academic, athletic, and social profiles to match message. The goal was to easily inform, promote, and connect 300,000+ high school swimmers with the 645 colleges offering swimming. Over 500K swipes later, LemonAid has dramatically evolved to complement a complex college recruiting process meant to protect the integrity and value of college sports.

Looking back at our initial goal of making an app for college sports recruiting to where we are today, like integrating VR and other rich, interactive experiences, I think we have come to an inflection point where everyone can participate in the process without being overwhelmed by it. – LemonAid CTO Rohan Lam

Athlete

Eric Knight’s college swimming journey really fueled the drive behind LemonAid’s initial inception and the athlete experience remains the foundation of LemonAid. Encapsulated in a free mobile app you can:

Swipe through every program and find attendance cost, application and financial aid links View community rankings Create your custom profile (the NCAA requires you add your GPA at minimum). Filter out the noise and communicate only with your matched favorites. Connect with your club/high school coach to receive recommendations View specialized, immersive 360° content 1x in app purchase for only $5 to add video and direct message any matches

College

LemonAid is certified NCAA compliant and forward thinking with two tiers available to assist college programs.

The free mobile app requires dual authentication and allows you to view, filter and match message with any prospective student athlete.

The responsive web app provides access on any internet enabled device to let you add 360° content, view prospective student athletes by their level of interest, communicate with club coaches that have favorited your program, and much more…

At LemonAid we are making VR a more native experience so coaches can present their institutions and programs in every living room with rich, engaging, and unique content. With major companies like Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Samsung pushing VR like never before, we believe access increases exponentially while simultaneously saving time and travel. – Rohan Lam

Need help creating or conceptualizing your VR vision? Check out this great video on UMich Football.

Where to start? LemonAid sends a free 360° camera to the first 10 programs to purchase a web app subscription. Tailor your customized message to the world on the VR page, uniquely share direct links to your program’s in-depth profile, and even give a personalized touch when anyone right swipes on your program.

Club and High School Coach

Coaches are the ‘go to source’ for most prospective student athletes and LemonAid is your free mobile app to share, educate, and promote your athletes without increasing an already tremendous workload. LemonAid interactivity elevates the college sports conversation with indirect accessibility to your knowledge that respects your schedule.

Visually paint an athlete’s potential when you share custom performance video directly with your athletes. Swipe favorites to create highly personalized recommendations for your entire team the next time a college or athlete login into LemonAid. And now by partnering with the athletic genius of Raph Ruiz at S3, LemonAid shares premium VR content in an effort to increase athletic awareness and development

Newly defined metrics of developing athleticism entail developing a comprehensive movement vocabulary and then driving those into efficient skill acquisition. A tool that gives coaches an immediate 360° view of exactly how the body is responding to each and every exercise is a distinct advantage. – Raph Ruiz

To commemorate this partnership, LemonAid is giving away 50 free headsets to turn your smartphone into a VR experience. Simply screenshot your recommendation screen after adding your roster and favoriting colleges. Then email us the image and we mail off your free headset.

Fans and Family

If coaches are the glue to the process, then fans are the heart and soul behind college sports. And the biggest fans tend to be family. LemonAid aims to let the voices from the stands be heard when indirectly swiping favorites and directly recommending student athletes to a program. Life/sports balance is maintained by digital anonymity and the school apparel you loudly wear while supporting your favorite athlete(s) and team(s).

College recruiting requires all involved to educate, inform, and act upon their choices. LemonAid is and will always be merely an introduction to a complex process. So if you don’t know where to start, aren’t finding the right fit, or simply curious about college sports…give LemonAid a try. Good luck to all.

