Izzy Ivey Previews Double-Double to End the Weekend in Minnesota

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

WOMEN’S 200 IM

  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66
  • 2021 NCAA Cutline: 1:57.62
  • Pool Record: 1:52.50, Maya Dirado (STAN), 2014
  1. Izzy Ivey (Cal) – 1:53.90
  2. Kelly Pash (Texas) – 1:55.33
  3. Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) – 1:55.98

Cal’s Izzy Ivey nearly hit a lifetime best, clocking a 1:53.90 that moves her to #3 in the nation this season. Her best of 1:53.87 came at the 2019 NCAA Championships, while tonight’s time would’ve finished 3rd at last season’s NCAAs.

Texas’ Kelly Pash took 2nd in 1:55.33, faster than the 1:55.55/1:55.72 she swam in prelims and finals at NCAAs, where she ultimately finished 7th.

