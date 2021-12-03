Izzy Ivey Previews Double-Double to End the Weekend in Minnesota

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE
- Wednesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minn.
- Prelims – 10 AM / Finals – 6 PM (CST)
- SCY (25y)
WOMEN’S 200 IM
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66
- 2021 NCAA Cutline: 1:57.62
- Pool Record: 1:52.50, Maya Dirado (STAN), 2014
- Izzy Ivey (Cal) – 1:53.90
- Kelly Pash (Texas) – 1:55.33
- Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) – 1:55.98
Cal’s Izzy Ivey nearly hit a lifetime best, clocking a 1:53.90 that moves her to #3 in the nation this season. Her best of 1:53.87 came at the 2019 NCAA Championships, while tonight’s time would’ve finished 3rd at last season’s NCAAs.
Texas’ Kelly Pash took 2nd in 1:55.33, faster than the 1:55.55/1:55.72 she swam in prelims and finals at NCAAs, where she ultimately finished 7th.