Izzy Ivey Previews Double-Double to End the Weekend in Minnesota

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

WOMEN’S 200 IM

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2021 NCAA Cutline: 1:57.62

Pool Record: 1:52.50, Maya Dirado (STAN), 2014

Cal’s Izzy Ivey nearly hit a lifetime best, clocking a 1:53.90 that moves her to #3 in the nation this season. Her best of 1:53.87 came at the 2019 NCAA Championships, while tonight’s time would’ve finished 3rd at last season’s NCAAs.

Texas’ Kelly Pash took 2nd in 1:55.33, faster than the 1:55.55/1:55.72 she swam in prelims and finals at NCAAs, where she ultimately finished 7th.